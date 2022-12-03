Cindy Prado dazzled in a glittering look. Pic credit: @cindyprado/Instagram

Cindy Prado encouraged her fans to “Leave a little bit of sparkle everywhere you go ✨,” as she rocked a glittering set from Luli Fama.

The brand specializes in gorgeous swimwear but also has a range of activewear and resort wear which Cindy modeled in the stunning golden hour snaps.

The 30-year-old blonde rocked a long-sleeved crop top in an eye-catching gold glittery fabric that looked amazing against her bronzed complexion.

The top featured seam detailing on the cups, and the golden fabric shimmered as it caught the light in the series of breathtaking photos.

Cindy’s toned torso was showcased in the outfit thanks to the cropped-length top, which she paired with pants in matching fabric.

The pants featured a gold hoop detail on Cindy’s right side, to which a strap was attached that accentuated the model’s tiny waist.

The figure-hugging outfit showed off her enviable figure as she modeled in front of a gorgeous Miami ocean backdrop.

Cindy dazzled in pieces from the Luli Fama Ready To Wear collection; the Crop Top is priced at $132, while the Flare Pants are $180.

Cindy Prado in skintight activewear for Fabletics promotion

Fitness queen Cindy is a huge fan of working out, so it makes sense that she partners with activewear brand Fabletics to promote pieces from their collection.

The Fabletics brand was co-founded in 2013 by Hollywood actress Kate Hudson, and aimed to provide “high-quality, stylish gear at accessible prices.”

The blonde beauty rocked an all-black ensemble for the post as she made use of the stunning Miami scenery on her doorstep by posing on her apartment balcony.

She wore a pair of black leggings with white contrast trim that followed the contours of her legs, and a black tank top with cutout detail on the torso.

The model posted a video of herself in the figure-hugging black outfit as she modeled the Fabletics pieces.

Cindy shared the post with her 2.7 million followers and captioned it, “I’ll give you more than one reason to love @fabletcis 💙 #fableticspartner.”

She wore the Oasis PureLuxe High-Waisted Leggings in Black, priced at $79.95, and the Oasis Twist Built In Bra Tank, priced at $64.95.

Cindy Prado shares ab workout for The Prado Program

Cindy launched her own fitness program earlier this year, The Prado Program, in which she customizes a nutrition and fitness program for her clients in order to help them transform their bodies.

She has an Instagram account dedicated to the fitness program, where she regularly shares workouts with fans to help them on their journey.

Donning a skimpy stone-colored bikini, she recently shared a workout designed to target the lower ab muscles.

The video montage showed the model going through the movements from the grounds of a stunning Bali vacation home.

She performed Jackknife Sit-ups before using all of her core strength to hold an impressive plank.

She looked fierce and fit as she repped out some scissor-kicks and alternating leg drops to target her abs.

The stunning Florida-born beauty finished off her workout with heel-tap crunches before ending the video with another shot of her in the barely-there bikini.

The post was captioned, “Quick and easy lower Ab routine ✨ 3 sets of 20 each 🤍.”