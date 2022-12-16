Cindy Prado takes a sunset selfie in November 2022. Pic credit: @cindyprado/Instagram

Cindy Prado looked amazing as she kicked back on her balcony with Celcius this week.

The model and influencer wore a halterneck cut-out crop top with a pair of tiny black workout shorts that showed off her toned abs and long legs perfectly.

She wore a pair of white Nike running sneakers and matching sports socks pulled up her slim ankle.

The 29-year-old posed in a relaxed position with one leg over the arm of a linen chair and closed her eyes as she sipped on a can of Celcius Heat, a performance-based energy drink in the flavor Mango Tango.

Cindy wore her long golden hair down in beachy waves, with the front section pulled back away from her pretty face.

She shared the photo on the account for her Prado workout program which currently has 15.6K followers. She wrote, “At home workouts turned balcony workouts? We’ve got you! 💪🏼 build your booty from anywhere – link in bio” to encourage her fans to sign up for her tailored workouts.

Cindy Prado gets into snorkeling gear for Celsius

Cindy has been an ambassador for the drinks brand Celsius for some time now. This week she took part in a photoshoot to model for the brand. She got dressed up in a Celsius-branded long-sleeve swimsuit with a plunging neckline, plus a snorkeling mask and a knife strapped to her upper thigh.

One of the photoshoot team members misted her with a bottle of water to mimic droplets as if she had just emerged from the ocean.

Cindy shared the photos with her 2.7 million followers and wrote, “Forever chasing sunsets and @celsiusofficial 🌞⚡️ Another amazing shoot with my Celsius fam. Just WAIT till you guys try this new flavor ☄️💥🔥😍.”

Cindy Prado gets her glow on with Dripping Gold

Another brand Cindy works with regularly is Dripping Gold tan. This week she shared a video that showed how she gets her glow on with their Ultra Dark Mousse.

Posing in a tiny gold bikini that didn’t leave much to the imagination, she donned a tanning mitt and slathered her body with the mousse, resulting in a perfectly even golden glow.

The Golden Nights Luxury Gift Set contains a self-tan mousse, a highlighter stick, and a velvet tanning mitt.

Cindy hyped up the product and even offered her followers a discount code, just in time for Christmas. She wrote, “It’s the one you’ve been waiting for! 🙌🏻 @drippinggold Ultra Dark Mousse is back and better than ever! ✨ Filled with the same skin loving ingredients, enjoy beautifully bronzed, glowing skin 🥰.”