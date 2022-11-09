Cindy Prado stunned in a tiny black dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/MJT/AdMedia

Latina model Cindy Prado stepped out looking fierce in what she referred to as the “perfect LBD” yesterday.

The thigh-skimming number by Hello Molly highlighted her outrageously fit body and featured swaths of cut-out fabric in the midsection held together by metal hoops.

She wore her voluminous blonde locks in gorgeous waves that gracefully draped over her shoulders.

Cindy dressed up the statement look with a blingy handbag and hoop earrings.

The hazel-eyed bombshell frequently bounces between Los Angeles and Miami and is a proud lover of pasta, wine, working out, and adventures.

Cindy is also a talented entrepreneur and restaurateur who opened a three-in-one concept restaurant at Oasis Wynwood in Miami.

Oh, but that wasn’t the only Hello Molly ensemble Cindy was caught rocking this week.

Cindy Prado stunned in a slinky black dress with a corset for Hello Molly partnership

Cindy is an ambassador for Hello Molly, a trendy Australian women’s clothing brand specializing in making women feel sexy and confident.

The five-foot-six beauty took to Instagram with a sizzling series of photos in a slinky black satin dress with a corset top accenting her trim waistline.

She accessorized the elegant ensemble with a black quilted handbag, dangly diamond earrings, striking sunglasses, and elbow-length gloves.

Cindy’s long tresses were slicked back into a chic low ponytail with a center part.

Naturally, Cindy’s 2.7M followers couldn’t get enough of the share, and they turned up in the comment section saying things like, “You look so beautiful ❤️❤️❤️😍” and “This look is 🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

Pic credit: @cindyprado/Instagram

Cindy Prado showed off chiseled abs and toned legs to promote fitness app

In addition to everything else Cindy has going on, she is also the founder of The Prado Program, a fitness, and lifestyle coaching app.

The gorgeous exercise guru and influencer rocked a skintight spandex set with a black puffer coat and sunglasses to promote her new business venture.

Cindy moved the leggings to the side a bit to unveil her enviable washboard abs, and no one could overlook her muscular legs.

Her hair appeared fresh from the salon and perfectly highlighted for the sidewalk photo shoot.

In an interview with People En Espanol, Cindy expressed the importance of working out, saying, “Exercising is always my favorite part of the day—it offers me time to fully focus on myself and disconnect. Aside from the way it makes you look physically, it also has so many other benefits to your health and mental state.”