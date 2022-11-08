Cindy Prado stunned in a bikini for a mirror selfie. Pic credit: @cindyprado/Instagram

Cindy Prado was awake bright and early as she posed for a morning mirror selfie while vacationing in Bali.

The stunning model is known for her glamorous looks, but she kept it casual in the snap, wearing a bikini and a bare face.

She wore a white triangle bikini top printed with a green floral pattern and connected by white strings.

The halterneck design accentuated Cindy’s sculpted shoulders, and the plunging neckline showed off her stunning curves.

Her bottoms were mostly covered by a white net sarong which she had secured with a knot, but two white strings emerged from either side to create some interesting cutout detail on the bottoms at the waistband.

Cindy’s bronzed body looked incredible as she posed with a hip pushed to one side for the snap, shared with her 2.7 million fans.

Pic credit: @cindyprado/Instagram

Her long blonde locks fell naturally around her shoulders, and she accessorized with a gold bangle on both wrists.

The time read 7:06 a.m. as she included a clock on her Instagram Story and wrote, “Goodmorning friends!!”

Cindy Prado gets a vacation workout in with Celsius Official

Cindy, signed by Elite Model Management Miami, has been taking some well-earned time out in the exotic location of Bali, but that didn’t stop her from getting a workout in with the help of Celsius Official.

The stunning bombshell later filmed and posted some content in the gorgeous bikini, this time accompanied by a cheeky little friend.

Posting a video to TikTok, she grabbed a Celsius Energy Drink and took a drink from the can as she held onto a tiny monkey.

The monkey, clearly wanting to sample some of the drink, grabbed the can from Cindy, causing her to laugh.

Cindy then posed with the drink again before she got into workout mode, lunging in her bikini poolside.

Next, the little monkey was back, this time being used as a weight as she squatted while balancing him on her shoulder.

She worked on her glutes next with a set of glute bridges, followed by leg raises as she balanced on her hands and knees.

Plank shoulder taps came next, then it was onto another round of lunges and jump squats before she completed her poolside workout and showed off her insane figure for the camera.

She captioned the post, “Vacation HIIT workout powered by @CelsiusOfficial #celsiusbrandpartner #workout #exercise #fitness.”

Cindy Prado stuns in spandex for her fitness program

Fitness is a huge passion of Cindy’s, so much so that she launched her own fitness program to help others get themselves into shape.

Modeling a set of brown activewear, she asked fans, “Why aim for a summer body when you can look good all year round?!”

The model was offering a monthly nutrition and workout plan for $49.99, which she claimed would be tailored around the individual for a custom experience to help them reach a transformation.

Cindy wore a matching brown NVGTN set for the series of snaps and paired it with a black bomber jacket and super cool shades.

The top was of cropped length and featured a cutout section on the chest revealing her curves, while Cindy’s leggings hugged her incredible figure perfectly.

Cindy left her jacket unopened for the photos to ensure her perfectly toned abs were the center of attention.

She removed the jacket for one of the pictures which showcased her enviable figure from behind and highlighted another cutout detail on the back of her crop top.

Cindy encouraged her fans to get started on a journey to meet their goals by writing, “Let’s goooooo!”