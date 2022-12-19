Cindy Prado sizzled for party season. Pic credit: @cindyprado/Instagram

Cindy Prado celebrated party season in style yesterday, wearing a thigh-skimming minidress that showed off her killer curves.

With a martini in hand, the gorgeous exercise guru struck a cheeky pose with her eyes closed and a luminous smile on her face.

The jaw-dropping garment featured a black bodice with shiny pink bows trailing down the center to a barely-there skirt.

She brought the look to the next level by adding a pair of black gloves with bows on the elbows, slinky tights, and sparkling chandelier earrings.

Cindy wore her blonde locks in a stylish updo with two strands left out, drawing attention to her sultry expression.

She tagged the clothing designer in the caption, writing, “It’s party season! Make sure you have your fits ready ladies 🍾 This set is from @jessicabara___ 💕.”

Cindy Prado unveiled her bronze body for Dripping Gold partnership

Cindy announced, “it’s the one you’ve been waiting for,” last week, showing off her bronze body to advertise the Ultra Dark Mousse by Dripping Gold.

The hazel-eyed bombshell rocked a scandalous nude bikini as she coated her frame in “skin-loving ingredients” to create a sun-kissed complexion.

As a proud ambassador for the brand, Cindy frequently shares new products on her account and highlights her tried-and-tested true faves.

She added the brand’s website and her personal discount code to the caption.

Cindy Prado sizzled in barely-there white bikini for catamaran photo shoot

Cindy showed off her outrageously sculpted figure in a skimpy white bikini last week for a steamy sunset photo shoot aboard a catamaran.

The stunning fitness influencer balanced on a wire cable with a cloudy backdrop, accentuating the exquisite definition of her legs.

Cindy’s hair fell naturally over her shoulders with a dramatic side part as she gracefully moved her body.

The captivating Instagram Reel was set to the laid-back track Shut Up My Mom’s Calling by Hotel Ugly.

“Sunset catamaran shoots 📸,” she captioned the share.

Now, to anyone wondering how Cindy maintains her otherworldly physique, she just so happens to be the founder of The Prado Program, a fitness, and lifestyle coaching app.

The program offers personalized workout and meal plans to meet the unique goals of every individual.

During an interview with People En Espanol, Cindy spoke about the new platform, saying, “My mission for the Prado Program is to push you to be the best version of yourself. I’ve benefitted massively from a dedicated workout program and coaching, and with my new platform launching very soon, everyone will have access to it, for a fraction of the price.”