After an exciting week on a cruise with friends and family, Cindy Prado returned to her fashion foundation with a stunning beach shoot.

The beautiful Cuban-American model posed in Miami, rocking one of her longtime partnerships — the original influencer brand Fashion Nova.

The celebrated model took to social media to share a six-part post featuring a vibrant swimsuit and a scenic beach.

The influencer posted the share on her Instagram, where she has amassed 2.7 million followers over the years.

As Cindy revealed in a caption accompanying the post, she was definitely in her element.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Cindy’s work uniform tends to be a swimsuit, and there’s no denying that she wears them well.

Cindy Prado strikes a pose to promote Fashion Nova

The carousel began with Cindy serving looks in a Fashion Nova one-piece.

Cindy sported the Fashion Nova Poolside Goddess 1 Piece Swimsuit in Blue/combo. The garment has a criss-cross top, a cutout bodice, and high-cut bottoms with swirls in different shades of blue.

Luckily for fans, this piece is on sale for a staggeringly low $7.49. Other variations of the Fashion Nova Poolside Goddess 1 Piece Swimsuit include Black/combo, Gold/combo, Orange/combo, and Green/combo, with colors for everyone at varying prices.

While the swimsuit was cute, Cindy was the star of the show. She pivoted her hips while posing on a white sand beach, with palm trees lining the skies behind her. The backdrop also featured lush greenery and tropical huts, adding a definite vacation vibe to the images.

The second shot showed Cindy gazing toward the sun, which shone down upon her and added to her existing glow.

Subsequent images saw Cindy working her angles and basking underneath the Miami sky.

Cindy’s caption read, “In my element 🌴 @FashionNova #ad.”

As Monsters and Critics reported, Cindy just hopped off a cruise for Virgin Voyages. The trip was equal parts work and play, and Cindy looked heavenly at each stop during the voyage.

Cindy Prado promotes Virgin Voyages

One reason for Cindy’s glow could be her four-day cruise where she promoted Scarlet Lady, the newest ship from Virgin Voyages’ Lady fleet.

The Virgin Voyages website announced that the new cruise received critical and commercial praise. The Scarlet Lady ship has a casino, 17 decks, multiple bars, and a kids-free policy.

Virgin Voyages has used influencers like Cindy to promote the venture.

Cindy took her family on the four-day cruise, which hit Key West, Miami, and Bimini.

A video documenting the trip showed a few bars on the boat and some nightclub action. Cindy also highlighted some of the off-shore excursions curated by Virgin Voyages.

In a caption accompanying the post, Cindy touted the positive experience.

She wrote, in part, “Food is covered. Everyone can get lost and meet back up at the bar 🤪 We genuinely had such an incredible time being silly and running around the ship for a few days.”