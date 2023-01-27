Cindy Prado released another carousel of bikini-clad photos for her latest swimwear advert this week.

The model and influencer looked amazing as she wore a black triangle bikini printed with brightly colored flowers from Luli Fama Swimwear, a brand she often works with.

Cindy posted five photos of her look as she posed on the sand, showing off her amazing figure while surrounded by pale pink roses.

Her long honey-colored hair was worn loose in soft waves, and her makeup was glowing and flawless.

In the first image, Cindy shielded her eyes from the sunshine with her arm and captioned the photo set, “Feeling romantic this month in @lulifamaswimwear 💞 #lulibabe #ad.”

The Latina beauty celebrated her 31st birthday on board a yacht last week with her friends and shared photos of them singing, dancing, and playing in the ocean.

Cindy Prado shares how to make workouts fun

Cindy always looks unbelievable, and her trim figure is thanks to a rigorous workout routine. She also runs her own workout program, the Prado Program, which provides its members with workouts and meal plans tailored to their needs.

Cindy chatted to Naluda Magazine in an interview in July 2022 and shared some tips to make workouts more fun; she said, “For those who aren’t into exercising, my biggest advice is to MAKE IT FUN! There are so many ways to get a good sweat that don’t have to involve the gym. Go play volleyball, paddle-board, go for a swim, go running on the beach at sunset. There are so many fun activities to do in terms of health and fitness that you just need to get creative. Most of them can even be dates!”

Cindy Prado shares her top diet tips

They say that keeping your body fit and healthy is 30% working out and 70% what you eat, with most people not realizing the importance of nutrition on their fitness journey. Cindy recently shared her top 4 tips for weight loss and a healthy lifestyle on her Prado Program page.

Her top tips include limiting sugary foods, eating only when you’re hungry and knowing when to stop, having a diet rich in protein, and not wasting your calories on sugary or alcoholic drinks.

The Prado Program page also often shares examples of meals you can expect to find on their plans, which always look super healthy but delicious!

Sign us up if the results are nearly as good as Cindy’s!