Cindy Prado sizzled in a skintight minidress. Pic credit: @cindyprado/Instagram

Elite model Cindy Prado shared a loaded carousel of jaw-dropping photos in a strapless minidress because let’s be honest, one snap just wouldn’t have been enough!

The hazel-eyed beauty left little to the imagination in the thigh-skimming number, which featured gold accents that shimmered against her sun-kissed skin.

As if that wasn’t enough, the flashy dress also had delicate fringe around the hem, attracting all eyes to her toned legs.

Her signature blonde looks were styled to the gods in loose, cascading waves that flowed over her shoulders.

She accessorized the look with several pieces of gold jewelry, including a chunky armband, a chic bracelet, and ornate earrings.

Cindy tagged the designer in the caption, proudly proclaiming that she has the dress in three colors and adding, “Perfect for NYE.”

It appeared Cindy was on a mission this past week to prove all that glitters actually is gold as she rocked yet another glistening getup.

Cindy Prado showed off her chiseled abs in skintight gold set

Cindy sparkled against the Miami Beach waves in a “stunning set” by Luli Fama Swimwear over the weekend.

The stunning exercise guru and influencer looked incredible as she struck a variety of poses, including one that showed off her peachy behind.

Cindy’s sculpted abs virtually jumped off the post, accentuated by a thin strap of fabric that started at a metal ring on her hip and came to meet on the small of her back.

Cindy Prado rocked skintight black spandex to promote Fabletics

Cindy gave her 2.7M followers “more than one reason to love” Fabletics as she modeled a revealing black ensemble for the brand.

The five-foot-six bombshell could be seen stretching and moving her body in the skintight outfit, which featured tantalizing cutouts that further showed off her fit frame.

As a proud ambassador, she demonstrated the versatility and comfort of the garments to promote the entire Fabletics collection.

Speaking of how amazing Cindy looks in spandex, she also runs the Cindy Prado Fitness Program, a workout and meal plan dedicated to meeting the unique goals, lifestyles, and bodies of everyone.

She recently opened up about the program during an interview with People En Espanol, saying, “Exercising is always my favorite part of the day—it offers me time to fully focus on myself and disconnect. Aside from the way it makes you look physically, it also has so many other benefits to your health and mental state. I wanted to build a program that helps others find the beauty in turning health and fitness into a lifestyle.”