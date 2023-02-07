Cindy Prado returned to her fashion-influencing roots with a stunning shoot for Fashion Nova.

The Celsius brand ambassador struck a few poses with beautiful Miami as a backdrop.

As Cindy revealed with her geotag information and caption, Miami Beach was the shoot location.

The model and influencer posted the share on her Instagram, where she has amassed 2.7 million followers.

The fabulous IG carousel had six parts, with each picture appearing more captivating than the last.

Cindy started the IG carousel strong, walking directly toward the camera and wearing the fashionable ensemble.

Cindy Prado stuns in a Fashion Nova swimsuit on the beach

The model ran her fingers through her hair and tilted her head slightly with the sun shining down from the blue skies above. Cindy’s eyes had protection thanks to a fashionable set of sunglasses as she looked fiercely toward the camera. She carried a stylish tan beach bag with room for towels, hats, and SPF protection.

Cindy wore the Fashion Nova Poolside Goddess 1 Piece Swimsuit in the color black/combo. The Fashion Nova swimsuit has a Criss-cross top, a cutout near the bodice, and high-cut bottoms. Cindy’s Poolside Goddess 1 Piece Swimsuit comes in yellow/combo, green, and multicolor, with an affordable price tag of $19.99.

The second image featured the rear of the swimsuit with Cindy turning away from the camera. Cindy looked beautiful and toned, with the sun adding to her year-round glow.

Subsequent pictures showed Cindy demonstrating major modeling ability, highlighting the movement of her garment as she worked her angles.

Her caption read, “Bienvenidos a Miami 🖤 @fashionnova #ad.”

It isn’t difficult to see why Fashion Nova has used models like Cindy to sell products. The fast-fashion brand has utilized strategies like crowd reading to gauge audience reactions through sentiment and like count metrics.

Best of all, Fashion Nova pays the models directly rather than advertising slots in publications.

As for Cindy, she has a few business income streams, having diversified her portfolio to include fitness.

Cindy Prado launches Prado Program

Cindy has used her significant social media following as a launching pad for her Prado Program. The Prado Program has helped Cindy to communicate her nutritional and fitness knowledge with the masses.

Fans may purchase a monthly membership for $49 or a three-month membership for $120. A membership earns fans access to motivational quotes, workout circuits, and nutritional facts.

Those who purchase the Prado Program also can join a community of like-minded individuals focused on fitness.

Finally, Cindy’s Prado Program has shopping lists, meal plan ideas, and even personalized workouts for those interested.

It seems Cindy has truly found her niche in the influencing and fitness worlds.