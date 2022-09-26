Cindy Prado in skimpy bikini for weekend pool party

Cindy Prado soaks up the sun. Pic credit: @cindyprado/Instagram

Bombshell Cindy Prado has been enjoying pool party time as she chills out with a drink.

The model and social media star was busy last weekend, and she made sure her Instagram followers got in on the action as she posted videos to her Instagram Stories.

Cindy made headlines earlier this year for featuring at Miami Swim Week 2022. Now, she’s back in the news for rocking swimwear off-duty.

The blonde shared footage of herself at a crowded pool party while hanging out poolside and on the steps of the water.

Wearing both swimwear and daywear, she sizzled in a skimpy and multicolor bikini worn with a white cropped tank over it.

Highlighting her golden tan and toned legs, the stunner also accentuated her abs, going fun and low-key as she held a beverage and blew fans a kiss while in selfie mode. She sat backed by a terraced area adorned with large pebbles.

Cindy ditched the shoot glam as she wore discreet makeup via matte foundation, also adding tan eyeshadow and a little definition to her brows. She accessorized her look with a cute gold necklace, plus matching earrings.

Cindy Prado in a bikini selfie. Pic credit: @cindyprado/Instagram

The Boohoo face has been busy on IG as she continues to shout out well-known brands.

Cindy Prado snapped up by Fashion Nova and others

Cindy joins the long list of micro-influencers employed by the likes of fast fashion labels, including Fashion Nova which she promotes to her 2.7 million followers on Instagram.

Also mentioned on her social media are lower-profile swimwear brands. In a recent share, Cindy posed in a tiny green bikini while showing off her killer figure. She shouted out Neena Swim while saying she adores “these multi way bikinis.”

Cindy has also made her mark at New York Fashion Week this year.

Cindy Prado loves the perks that come with modeling

Cindy introduces herself as being based in both L.A. and Miami on her Instagram.

“I love being able to travel around the world, make new friends, and work with brands you grew up loving,” she told Naluda.

“I also always liked to work with others, and modeling is often all about teamwork and collaboration. You learn a lot through it, to be independent, to listen but also to stand your ground, to not be scared about taking up space, especially as a woman.”