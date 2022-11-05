Model Cindy Prado shows off her enviable rear as she climbs stairs. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/MJT/AdMedia

Cindy Prado, signed to Elite Model Management Miami, recently showed off her enviable figure while on a trip to Paris.

The skin-tight black leather pants with some lace detail, paired with a tight bustier top, emphasized her perfect rear as she climbed some stairs.

She added to the strong look with a pair of high-heeled boots with gold detailing on the heels and red soles.

Cindy chose to carry her leather jacket rather than wear it and, in the same hand, clutched her black quilted handbag.

Her long, glossy dirty blonde hair tumbled down her back in loose curls, almost reaching her waist. It flowed freely with every step she took.

Cindy clearly loved her time in Paris, where she was involved with a photoshoot for Fashion Nova, but she also managed to fit in some time with family.

The Prado Program

Cindy, 30, of Cuban and Spanish descent, is a huge fan of keeping fit and has founded her own program, @pradoprogram, where she posts inspirational photos of her incredible figure.

She prefers to focus on working out and looking toned and curvy rather than dieting, although she clearly follows a healthy diet.

And she is also a brand ambassador for the energy drink company Celsius Official. During her time in Paris, she posted praise for the drink, saying it had given her the energy to walk around the gorgeous city for hours without even realizing it.

Cindy Prado served Parisian chic looks all over

During her time in Paris, Cindy was clearly influenced by the fashionable city, wearing a selection of incredibly fashion-forward outfits and posing in front of the Eiffel Tower for the fashion brand Fashion Nova.

In the below photo from the shoot, Cindy rocks a stunning leather ensemble of a blazer and tight black trousers. The top has cutouts, revealing her tanned skin and perfectly toned abs, and she added an umbrella to protect her immaculate makeup and tousled locks from the rain.

Cindy even found time to mess around between shoots, posting a cute video of herself and her mother dancing in front of the Louvre museum.

It is unknown who Cindy is dating as she keeps that side of her personal life very private and focuses on promotions and fashion on her social media pages.