Cindy Prado stunned in a skimpy black ensemble. Pic credit: @cindyprado/Instagram

Latina model Cindy Prado gave a jaw-dropping view of her toned body in an unbelievably sexy ensemble, and be warned, it’s almost impossible to look away!

The five-foot-six bombshell sported a black suit jacket with gloves over what was quite possibly the most alluring lingerie set in the world.

While the cheeky bottoms and sheer tights covering her bronze legs provided some coverage, the skimpy top left almost nothing to the imagination.

Several skinny black straps spanned across her chest and midriff, connecting in small circular shapes to cover her most precious parts.

Cindy is currently signed to Elite Model Management Miami and is often seen modeling risqué garments for various fashion brands.

She garnished the look with several pieces of gold jewelry, accentuating the vivid color of her cat-eye-lined eyes.

Cindy’s honey-hued hair looked fabulous, with a dramatic side part and bouncy curls slung over one shoulder.

Pic credit: @cindyprado/Instagram

Cindy Prado sizzled in white bikini with fishnet sarong on Bali beach

Cindy Prado was a vision in white, wearing a barely-there swimsuit with a fishnet sarong in Bali.

The ultra-thin bottom straps sat high on the hazel-eyed beauty’s hips, drawing attention to her incredible curves.

Cindy accessorized with a white lei and wore her thick, long tresses in beachy waves that cascaded over her fit frame and around her flawless face.

She tagged the photographer, Holly Parker, and wrote, “The world is your oyster 🌏🦪🌸🌊.”

Naturally, many of Cindy’s fans showed up in the comment section to express their thoughts on the photo, with a few reading, “you look great in that bikini,” “Simply gorgeous,” and “Always incredible 🔥🔥.”

Pic credit: @cindyprado/Instagram

Cindy Prado rocked skimpy bikini to promote Cindy Prado Fitness Program

Cindy is the proud leader of the Cindy Prado Fitness Program, a workout and meal plan catered to various unique goals, lifestyles, and bodies.

The stunning exercise guru showed off her enviable physique in a revealing black bikini to promote the brand’s Black Friday sale event.

Cindy frequently shares content motivating her 2.7M followers to be the very best versions of themselves by indulging in her program.

She shared exclusive sale details in the caption and encouraged her followers, “Now let’s go get sexy together 💪🏼.”

In a recent interview with People En Espanol, Cindy spoke about the lessons she’s learned as a business owner, saying, “Work harder than anyone in the room and build healthy relationships. I’ve learned those are the two most important components to make you succeed.”