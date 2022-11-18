Cindy Prado looked amazing as she donned a black bikini. @cindyprado/Instagram

Cindy Prado showed off her incredible bikini body as she wore a tiny black bikini in a bid to promote her fitness program.

The fitness queen launched her Prado Program, which she has aimed at individuals looking for a program specifically catered to their needs to spark an amazing body transformation.

It gives them exclusive access to a fitness and nutrition plan, as well as Cindy’s own workouts, which, judging by the photo, are exceptionally effective.

Her body looked toned and muscular as she stretched her arms above her head for the snap.

She posed with her back to the camera, showing off the back of her bikini top, featuring two thin black strings that crisscrossed across her back and then tied underneath.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Cindy wore high-waisted matching bottoms that showed off her incredible lower half that she works out regularly.

Pic credit: @cindyprado/Instagram

Cindy tagged her fitness account on the Instagram Story that she shared with her followers, and wrote “BUNZ” alongside the tag, presumably as she had just filmed a glute-focused workout.

In another Instagram Story, she shared a face-on video of the barely-there bikini, which showcased her sculpted body.

The bikini top plunged at the neckline into an open section held together by circular gold hardware.

She rocked a matching pair of bottoms that were high-cut and created a V-shape that drew attention to her toned stomach.

Pic credit: @cindyprado/Instagram

The model added text with the short clip that read, “Filmed my workout. Posting on @pradoprogram later.”

Cindy Prado partners with Fabletics to promote sleepwear

Cindy recently partnered with activewear brand Fabletics to promote a range of sleepwear they have launched.

The 29-year-old model is currently in Bali, which has proved to be the dream location for the model to fulfill her brand endorsements.

The brand set out to create fashionable and high-performance products for the active person at an accessible price while remaining fashion-forward.

Cindy modeled a set from their Intimates Collection, which consisted of a lightweight tee and matching bottoms.

The model lifted the short-sleeved top to showcase her washboard abs as she stood outside her luxury Bali villa with a mug of coffee in hand.

She paired the cropped tee with a pair of briefs in a matching pattern that consisted of a navy and white checked design with sparkles dotted around the fabric for an eye-catching effect.

Cindy wore the Fine Touch Short Sleeve Tee and matching Fine Touch Classic Briefs, priced at $39.95 and $19.95.

She captioned the post, “Mornings in @fabletics – their sleepwear material is like nothing I’ve ever felt before. The softest most comfy ever 🥰 #fableticspartner.”

The photos were a huge hit, collecting over 78k likes and over 1,000 comments.

Cindy Prado rocks the perfect LBD for Hello Molly

Cindy went back to black, taking to the Miami streets in a little black dress as she partnered with Hello Molly to show off the perfect minidress.

The LBD worn by Cindy is appropriately named the Take Some Pics Dress, which can be bought from the brand for $75.

The black minidress featured long sleeves and multiple cutout sections on the torso, revealing some of Cindy’s sun-kissed skin.

Gold hardware held together two pieces of fabric in the center of the chest and again on the midriff, while the rest of the dress hugged Cindy’s enviable figure.

The hem stopped high on the stunning model’s legs which were covered with a classic sheer stocking.

She paired the outfit with a black heeled sandal and a glitzy silver purse for added glam.

Cindy captioned her post, “The perfect LBD 🖤 @hellomolly code CINDYP for discount 🥰.”