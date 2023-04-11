Cindy Prado is incredibly athletic, with her own exercise app called the Prado Program and frequent fitness videos on her social media pages.

However, she doesn’t often share herself doing any sports, so it’s hard to know exactly which sweat-inducing hobbies she engages in.

She made that apparent on Monday as she shared a carousel of pictures of herself on the tennis court, looking like she was the next Serena Williams.

Cindy looked completely in her element as she got into a serving stance and threw up the ball as if she was about to score some points on her opponent.

While she definitely looked like she knew what she was doing, she gave herself away in the caption, writing, “Is this @fabletics tennis set helping me fool anyone? 🤪 #fableticspartner.”

She certainly did fool followers at first glance, as Cindy appeared to be completely in her element.

Her subsequent pictures in the carousel didn’t feature much tennis, though, as she was seen posing with her racket and leaning against the net as if she needed a good long rest.

Cindy Prado wore a white tennis outfit from activewear brand Fabletics

Cindy wore a white sports bra with spaghetti straps and a matching white tennis skirt along with a white headband to keep her hair out of her face.

She accessorized with thick white socks and white sneakers, as well as a very noticeable pair of sporty sunglasses with a blue lens.

The model tagged Fabletics and wore the Woven Pocket Skirt With Built-In Short in white, which costs $64.95. It comes in Collegiate Navy and Periwinkle Punch as well.

On top, she wore the Morgan Low Impact Sports Bra in white, which costs $44.95 and also comes in Purple Cosmo.

Cindy must have done a tennis-themed photoshoot with Fabletics as she appears on the website wearing the Flounce Skirt in Lemon Creme, which costs $59.95.

Cindy is a brand ambassador for Fabletics

Fabletics offers a VIP membership that costs $59.95 each month but comes with incredible benefits like the current 80% off sale on everything.

If that sounds like too much or doesn’t sound like something you want every month, the brand offers the option to skip a month or to cancel anytime.

Cindy is a big fan of Fabletics and a brand ambassador, having previously posted about them in the past.

In February, she was seen coming out of the gym in Miami wearing a black one-piece suit that appeared to be the Brianna Onesie which features a fantastic pocket in the back for essentials like keys or cash.

Keep an eye on Cindy’s Instagram for future Fabletics promotions and perhaps a discount code.