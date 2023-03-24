Cindy Prado looked stunning in a photoshoot on Miami Beach for fashion.

The popular Instagram model posed with a sun hat and wore a knitted crop top and matching skirt from the fashion brand Flook The Label.

She shared a series of photos in the stunning outfit, giving every view of the ensemble to boost sales.

In the fourth photo, Cindy posed with one hand on the hat and the other clutching her thigh-high slit skirt for a sizzling view.

The fitness model has plenty of ab definition and a slender and toned physique to boot.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In the fifth snap, she turned her back to the camera with an incredible leg show in which she stood on her toe.

Fans can also get their hands on the outfit to get Cindy’s look in the gorgeous photoshoot.

Cindy Prado models the Novah Set Stone from Flook The Label

Cindy modeled the Novah Set Stone, which is composed of a crop top knit design and a wrap-around maxi skirt.

Flook The Label is a contemporary label that sells ethically-made swimwear that is locally sourced in Bali and was founded by Nikki Flook.

The lightweight outfit is perfect for summer weather and retails for $245, according to the website. It is made from cotton and comes in two colors — rust and stone.

Cindy has modeled for the brand in the past. The label shared a photo of the stunning model in the Malia set, keeping in line with the brand’s knitwear design.

Cindy Prado shows her workout for her glutes

Cindy has a fitness program that offers personalized programs to suit her client’s needs.

On the Prado Program Instagram page, she gave insight into her workout for her sensational glutes.

“Today’s booty day brought to you by our Prado Program App✨ We’ll customize your workouts to meet your needs!” she wrote in the caption, continuing:

“Want to grow your 🍑? We got you. Can only make it to the gym 2 a week? We got you. Or Want to do it from home? We… you know the rest ✨.”

In the video, she wore a white sports bra and skintight leggings.

She shared the workout with a glutes activation routine before going into hip thrusts with ten reps in four sets.

Cindy then performed cable deadlifts with three sets of 10 and kettlebell swings with 15 reps in three sets.

The fitness model performed leg extensions of 12 repetitions in three sets and the leg press with ten reps in three sets. She ended the workout with box jumps and a fun twerk.