Cindy Prado returned to her fashion roots as the gorgeous Cuban-American struck a pose for one of the original influencer brands.

The famous face took to social media to share a five-part post featuring a gorgeous swimsuit and a picturesque beach.

The model shared the post on her Instagram, where she has amassed 2.7 million followers.

Based on Cindy’s latest share, it wasn’t hard to see why she has gained such a following on social media.

Similarly, it was easy to see why brands have been clamoring for a chance to collaborate with the influencer.

And perhaps the best part about Cindy’s share was that fans could purchase the outfit she sported in the stunning images.

Cindy Prado strikes a pose in a Fashion Nova swimsuit

Cindy looked like a goddess in the Fashion Nova Poolside Goddess 1 Piece Swimsuit in the color Pink/combo.

She struck a few poses on the beach while standing in the sand with a definite glow.

The model had a light-colored dress shirt, which she posed with, raising the shirt in the air and resting it on her elbows.

Underneath the dress shirt, Cindy’s swimsuit popped with bright colors contrasting against her skin.

The swimsuit has a price tag of $15.99. The garment featured a Criss Cross Top wrapped around her neck with a cutout under the bodice and high-cut bottoms. Fashion Nova also has the swimsuit in Orange/combo, Green/combo, Gold/combo, and Black/combo, with colors for everyone at an affordable price point.

Earlier this month, Cindy modeled the same swimsuit in the black variety, showing her loyalty to the brand.

In her caption, she sang the praises of her swimsuit — a mixture of a bikini and a one-piece.

Her caption read, ” When you can’t decide between a one piece and a bikini @fashionnova #fashionnovapartner #ad.”

Fashion Nova has become insanely popular amongst influencers because the fast-fashion company pays models directly rather than utilizing traditional advertisement streams, like magazines or television commercials. This modern form of advertisement, in conjunction with strategies such as crowd reading, has allowed the company to thrive, despite being harmful to the environment.

While Fashion Nova may be bad for the environment, Cindy has shown an interest in helping others. She has used her social media following to pivot into another domain of great importance — health and fitness.

Cindy Prado creates the Prado Program

Cindy created the Prado Program, a cleverly titled fitness and wellness brand with many options. The Prado Program IG page has a ton of content, including pictures of Cindy for inspiration.

In addition to accountability checks, Cindy has recipe ideas and shopping lists on her social media page.

She also has meal plans, which follow the 80/20 principle.

According to the 80/20 rule, people should eat healthily 80 percent of the time, with fun food permissible for the remaining 20 percent.

Interested parties may purchase a Prado Program monthly membership for $49 or a three-month membership for $120.