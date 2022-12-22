Cindy Prado showed off her bikini body on a Miami beach. Pic credit: @cindyprado/Instagram

Cindy Prado has taken the online world by storm with 2.7 million Instagram followers who enjoy everything she puts up, including almost daily bikini pictures.

While she’s signed as a model with Elite Miami, she’s so much more, including an influencer, entrepreneur, and founder of the Prado Program, which offers fitness, nutrition, and mental health tips.

Not only that, but the Cuban American influencer is part owner of three restaurants in Miami: Miss Crispy Rice, Sushi OG, and Papi Churro.

The gorgeous model recently showed off her incredibly gym-honed physique in a tiny string bikini which featured a shiny material with pastel shades of orange, blue, white, and pink.

She looked tanned and toned as she glowed on a Miami beach in front of palm trees and white sand, looking as if she only needed a hammock and a cocktail to seal the deal.

Despite wearing a string bikini, she managed to accessorize with a small, hot pink purse and a couple of gold bangles on her wrist.

She gave off Victoria’s Secret vibes with her honey-blonde bombshell waves that blew in the breeze, creating a model effect.

Cindy kept her makeup glowy and natural with a bronzed, golden eyeshadow and a light pink, glossy lipstick.

She went for several poses, including from the side, and turned around to give fans a shot from every angle, confidently strutting around.

Cindy partnered with Hello Molly Swim for the stunning shots that sent Miami temperatures soaring, even though it’s almost Christmas.

She was incredibly excited about the new Hello Molly collection, writing in her caption, “This @hellomollyswim drop is probably my favorite one yet 😍🌸.”

Cindy Prado shared a string bikini look from Hello Molly Swim

Cindy later posted a video from the same shoot, giving fans an extra treat in the form of a real-life viewing of the Hello Molly string bikini she was wearing.

She walked up to the platform on the beach and made a kissing face at the camera, enjoying herself and having fun taking pictures for her social media followers.

She gave Hello Molly another shoutout in her caption, writing, “Miami in December is a treat 🍬 wearing @hellomollyswim.”

Cindy is the founder of the Prado Program, a fitness and nutrition app

Fans don’t have to wonder how Cindy manages to keep fit, as she offers her own fitness and nutrition program called the Prado Program.

It’s almost a new year, so with 2023 right around the corner, now is the perfect time to make some plans for getting fit.

The Prado Program offers an app that includes a personalized workout program, meal plans, shopping lists, progress tracking, and much more.

Fans can buy a monthly membership for $49 or a discounted three-month membership for $120.

A great part of the program is that a whole community comes with it, including a private group and ongoing email support.

The Prado Program is fully customizable, with the team creating workouts specifically for you and meal plans. Thus, everything is designed for each individual.