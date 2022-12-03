Cindy Prado is stunning in a bikini as she hits the beach and enjoys a natural look in Bali. Pic credit: @cindyprado/Instagram

Cindy Prado showed off a natural look as she got in touch with nature in beautiful Bali.

The influencer has been posting Bali photos all week as she has seemingly made the best of her tropical getaway.

Her latest share was no exception, as she posted the beautiful images with her 2.7 million followers, many of whom have likely grown accustomed to Cindy’s bikini pics.

The vacation was likely a welcome reprieve for Cindy, who always seems to be hard at work with a brand deal or promotion. She has consistently promoted Fashion Nova and her own venture, Prado Program.

Although Cindy’s Instagram posts typically have sponsors and tags, her recent share just looked like the model was letting her hair down.

Cindy referenced the chill vibes in her caption as she allowed her skin to breathe for a refreshing look. She also added a geotag for Bali, Indonesia, in case any fans missed the memo.

Cindy Prado stuns in tan string bikini

Cindy opened the carousel strong with her legs extended and her arms behind her. The model rocked a tan string bikini in the two-part post, lounging on her back before switching positions to on her knees.

The Fashion Nova face appeared fresh-faced with a beautiful glow, as Indonesia appeared to work wonders on the model’s complexion. The sun touched her face, adding a serene vibe to the shot.

Cindy’s thick blonde hair was also natural, with a center part and loose waves.

As Cindy struck a pose under blue skies, lush greenery served as a gorgeous background, with palm trees and manicured shrubs surrounding the palatial estate where Cindy stayed.

Directly behind Cindy was an L-shaped pool with turquoise water and an infinity edge. Further back, there was a greenhouse that undoubtedly housed some tropical plants.

Her caption read, “au naturale” with a seashell emoji.

Cindy Prado’s Prado Program workout

Cindy has proven that she is more than a pretty face but also a skilled entrepreneur. She has used her modeling and influencing career to launch her Prado Program. The Prado Program has allowed Cindy to share her nutritional and fitness information with the masses.

Fans who follow the Prado Program will receive motivational quotes, fun nutritional facts, and workout circuits.

Many of Cindy’s Prado Program exercises focus on the glutes, with exercises that target each muscle in the region.

The Prado Program also promises a tailored exercise and diet plan for those who sign up.