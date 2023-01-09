Cindy Prado stunned in a lime green bikini for a beach day. Pic credit: @cindyprado/Instagram

Cindy Prado is doing what she does best — not doing squats in the gym, but posing in a bikini and getting ready for a day at the beach.

The fitness influencer showed off her incredibly fit physique in a lime-green bikini as she posed for a mirror selfie and gave her followers a treat.

Her abs looked incredibly toned as if she had been doing hundreds of planks in the gym, and she was tan after spending the holidays in Miami.

She stood in front of her mirror with a sultry pout, showing off her green, black, and white striped bikini paired with denim shorts.

She threw on a matching lime-green cover-up that she left hanging off her shoulders in a casual way. She also added some accessories, including a beige tote bag, most likely filled with a towel and other fun items necessary for the sand and surf.

Sign up for our newsletter!

At the bottom of her Instagram Story, she wrote, “Beach day [sun emoji].”

She also revealed the designer of her bikini, tagging Bamba Swimwear in the post. On the site, her bikini top is the Malibu top in the Reef pattern and retails for $79. The matching bottoms are the Amore bottoms in lime green and cost $79 as well.

Pic credit: @cindyprado/Instagram

Cindy Prado endorses Hello Molly Swimwear in a pastel bikini

Cindy is a huge fan of bikinis, with her Instagram feed full of bronzed abs, white sand, and bright sun. She is often seen strutting across Miami beaches as she endorses swimwear brands including one of her favorites, Hello Molly.

In a carousel of several photos next to an adorable pink beach house in Miami, Cindy gave the camera a sultry stare.

She gave off Victoria’s Secret bombshell vibes as she stood on her toes, pouted for the camera, and looked off at the view as if she was appreciating her surroundings.

She wore the Hello Molly Laguna Breeze Swim Top Print, which costs $35.95, and the Hello Molly Laguna Breeze Swim Bottom Print for $29.95.

Cindy endorsed Hello Molly, writing in her caption, “This @hellomollyswim drop is probably my favorite one yet 😍🌸 #hellomolly #swim #ad.”

Cindy endorses Miami-based brand Luli Fama swimwear

The fitness bombshell looked particularly curvy in a swimwear shoot at the end of December, advertising Luli Fama, a Miami-based swimwear brand that also sells dresses and activewear.

Cindy was wearing the Triangle Top, costing $96, and the Wavy Ruched Back Tie Side Bottom, which also costs $96 in Stardust Magenta.

The glittering magenta bikini accentuated her bronzed abs and hourglass curves as she stood in front of the beach with matching pink chairs in the background.

Cindy also showed off her fashion credentials, wearing a 90s hot pink matching bucket hat as she blew kisses at the camera and larked about in the sun. The bucket hat can also be bought on the website under Wide Brim Bucket Hat in Stardust Magenta for $78.