Cindy Prado poses in a beautiful white fit. Pic credit: @cindyprado/Instagram

Cindy Prado looked absolutely stunning as she geared up in a lacy jumpsuit for a recent photo shoot.

The model and fitness enthusiast took her look to new heights as she stunned in a completely beachy fit.

Cindy posed against a beautiful glass wall while green palm trees made an appearance in the background.

The beautiful brunette looked flawless while she glistened in the natural light while she rocked her Luli Fama Swimwear jumpsuit.

Cindy was kind enough to share the collage of shots with her 2.7 million Instagram followers.

Her fans were certainly in for a treat, as these shots were absolutely jaw-dropping.

Cindy Prado stuns in a lacy jumpsuit

Cindy looked phenomenal as she posed with complete confidence in her Luli Fama Swimwear attire.

The supermodel sported a sheer lace jumpsuit that was incredibly low-cut, leaving the middle of her chest completely uncovered.

The Luli Fama fit was a short-sleeve design that was more of a loose fit, offering both style and comfort.

As Cindy posed, she accessorized with an assortment of gold jewelry. She styled in various layered necklaces, a couple of gold bracelets, some chunky rings, and beautiful gold, dangly earrings.

The model left her hair parted down the middle as it was tied back into a tight ponytail. Her long locks from the ponytail were brought over to one side of her body as it fell to the side of her chest.

Cindy’s makeup coordinated with the fit perfectly as she wore a more sun-kissed look. She used a touch of mascara and went with a nicely blended, smokey eye.

She then added some small touches of blush and bronzer across her cheeks and paired them with a pinkish-nude lip.

She captioned the scenic shots, “Cute and airy @lulifamaswimwear jumpsuit 🌴 #lulibabe #ad.”

Cindy Prado teams up with Dripping Gold

In another recent post, the model shared some of her favorite beauty essentials with her fans.

In the short clip, the model teamed up with health and beauty company Dripping Gold as she promoted their Born To Shine Hydrating Body Glow Oil & Luxury Mousse.

Cindy was kind enough to share a short tutorial on successfully applying the tanner, with the video showing her smoothing the product along her body.

In the post, the brunette beauty sported a matching taupe-colored bathing suit which looked beautiful against her complexion as she applied the self-tanner.

By the end of the clip, Cindy geared up in a full-black ensemble as she showed her fans how to apply Dripping Gold’s Body Glow Oil.

After the application, the model glistened from head to toe as she looked more gorgeous than ever.

In the caption, Cindy also offered an exclusive discount to fans if they used her special code for any Dripping Gold products.

She wrote, “No photo shoot is complete without my @drippinggold faves, Born To Shine Hydrating Body Glow Oil & Luxury Mousse ✨ Shop now at www.sosubysj.com and use CINDY15 for a special discount 🥰.”

Cindy certainly made heads turn for this photo shoot as she secured over 15,000 likes and 260-plus comments in her support.