Cindy Prado is doing what she does best: Showing off her bikini body while out and about enjoying her weekend in Miami.

The fitness influencer looked absolutely glowing as she took a mirror selfie at home while she was preparing to spend the day on a yacht.

She looked sizzling and in shape in a bright white string bikini with the top resembling beach shells and a long, white skirt on the bottom with two strings decoratively going across her stomach.

The bikini is from Luli Fama, a Miami-based swimwear brand that features an incredible amount of bikinis and one-piece swimsuits, as well as activewear, dresses, and other clothing.

The whole ensemble was perfect for one of those days where you’re going to be on the water yet not traipsing through the sand and getting your best white bikini all dirty.

She gave off goddess vibes by adding a delicate gold necklace and bracelet while leaving her honey-blonde hair down in bombshell waves.

Cindy kept her makeup glam yet natural, with neutral eyeshadow and rose pink lipstick that complimented her complexion.

Not only was her toned figure, beautiful white bikini, and wavy blonde hair downright enviable, but the view out the window behind her will leave more than one viewer seeing green.

The outing was apparently to celebrate her birthday, with the influencer writing at the bottom, “Birthday yacht day [heart hands emoji].”

Cindy Prado spent her birthday on a yacht with Spectre Sea

In an Instagram Story, Cindy later revealed that she was taking the trip on a yacht with Spectre Sea, “a bespoke yachting firm” based in Miami.

The fitness lover told followers she and her friends chartered the San Lorenzo 88-foot Yacht called “No Time To Die” after the James Bond movies. Apparently, the entire yacht was 007-themed, and they offer others in the same format.

The San Lorenzo features four incredibly large bedrooms onboard and several fun amenities for an outing, including snorkeling suits, paddleboards, and spearfishing equipment.

Cindy is the founder of her own fitness app, The Prado Program

Cindy keeps her bikini body in tip-top shape by going to the gym constantly and shares Instagram Stories of her various workout routines.

For those wanting to get in one of her workouts, she’s the founder of The Prado Program, a personalized exercise and meal plan to help you get healthier or lose weight, depending on your goals.

The app recently added the new 7-Day Debloat program to the website, which features daily schedules broken down hour by hour to keep you on track, nutritious and delicious recipes (including debloating smoothies), as well as HIIT workouts with Cindy herself that you can do at home.

The program costs $35.99 and gives you lifetime access to all the tools, so you can do it again if necessary.

Also available is the 12-Week Lean Muscle Builder for $199, which includes the “exact workouts Cindy does with her personal trainer.”