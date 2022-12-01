Cindy Prado poses for a gorgeous selfie in her car. Pic credit: @cindyprado/Instagram

Hitting the gym doesn’t have to mean that you have to skip out on stylish and trendy outfits while you’re breaking a sweat.

The good news for fitness lovers who equally love fashion is that a brand like Fabletics exists to prepare people for amazing workouts.

Cindy Prado is a stunning model who now has a position as a Fabletics partner, representing the brand on social media.

She recently shared a video wearing items from the Fabletics line, looking absolutely incredible before her exercise routine got started.

Not long before that, Cindy posted a stunning shot in Miami, Florida to represent her connection to a company called Roadway Moving.

She updated her fans and followers about her seamless relocation into a new apartment after she returned from her Bali trip.

Cindy Prado is a Fabletics partner

Cindy looked absolutely amazing in her Fabletics gear while stretching out on her upscale balcony. She wore a pair of high-waisted black leggings with gray lining along with a black cutout crop top.

The crop top was designed with fabric to keep everything in place, similar to a sports bra. She wore a pair of white socks tucked into her black sneakers as she twirled around in the Fabletics gear to show off the trendy fitness outfit.

She added a caption that said, “I’ll give you more than one reason to love @fabletics [blue heart] #fableticspartner.” Fabletics has grown to be a popular brand due to the fact that they offer leggings with pockets, breathable clothing, and matching sets.

Cindy Prado shouts out roadway moving

Roadway Moving is a company that helped Cindy out in a big way while she was in transition moving from one place to another. She shared a photo thread of images in her new apartment while clutching a giant box that had the word “Roadway” printed on the front.

She wore a tiny white bodysuit with matching white socks as she excitedly shared details about Roadway Moving. Her caption said, “Thank you to @roadwaymoving for the most stress free move yet! They moved me out of my last apt, left everything super organized in a storage, and when I found this apt they moved me back in seamlessly while I was in Bali!”

She went on to give them a massive thank you while highly recommending them to other people due to their efficiency, hard work, and trustworthiness. She went as far as to label them the number one moving company in Miami.