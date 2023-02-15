Cindy Prado got into the Valentine’s Day spirit on Tuesday as she showed off a red ensemble that gave off major romantic vibes.

The fitness influencer showed off her incredibly toned figure in lace lingerie that certainly matched the theme of the holiday. All she was missing was some champagne and chocolate-covered strawberries to make the scene complete.

Cindy wore a red lace bra and underwear that featured an intricate pattern throughout, paired with a red garter belt that emphasized her hourglass shape.

She stood against a white wall on a bed with white pillows and blankets, stealing all the attention in the bright, cherry-red color.

Cindy left her blonde hair down in bombshell waves that added to the sexy vibe of her shot and made sure her makeup emphasized her best features with dark eyeliner and rose pink lipstick.

She certainly looked confident as she stared at the camera with a sultry look, putting her Elite Miami modeling skills to the test.

Cindy Prado looked sizzling hot in a red lingerie set from Lounge Underwear. Pic credit: @cindyprado/Instagram

Cindy Prado is an ambassador for Lounge Underwear

Cindy wore the Cecily Intimates Set from Lounge Underwear in the color maroon, which costs $90 for Valentine’s Day photo op. The Lounge Underwear set features a delicate little flower pattern throughout, with jewels in the middle of both the bra and underwear.

It’s part of newly added items to the intimates collection, which also include a similar outfit in Hot Pink called the Leelah Intimates Set, which costs $90, and the Casey Intimates Set in Pink, which costs $95.

The website also offers a virtual fitting room and a mix & match underwear bundle in which you can buy three pairs for $36 or six for $60.

Several new types of underwear have been added to the site, and they all appear to have a romantic theme to them with brighter colors like pink and red.

Cindy endorses the activewear brand Fabletics

In the past, Cindy has always favored bikinis when it comes to her social media page, but she’s recently started branching out into lingerie and activewear.

The majority of her Instagram was full of swimwear endorsements, but it appears as if she wants the ability to partner with several different brands.

Being that she’s super into fitness and even has her own app called The Prado Program, Cindy has partnered with Fabletics, an activewear brand frequently endorsed by several Instagram personalities and founded by actress Kate Hudson.

In one shot from just last week, Cindy wore a one-piece spandex unitard in black from the brand paired with black New Balance sneakers and a black bag.

Despite leaving the gym, she looked incredibly chic with her hair slicked back in a ponytail and modern black sunglasses on her face. Her bronzed glow radiated outward as she left what appeared to be a gym in Miami, Florida.

She tagged Fabletics in her post and wrote in the caption, “@fabletics shape wear so good you go out in it 😎 #fableticspartner.”

Cindy appeared to be wearing the Nearly Naked Shaping Mid Thigh Bodysuit which costs $69.95 and comes in five different colors.