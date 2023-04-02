Cindy Prado looked sensational in a recent photoshoot on Miami Beach.

The social media influencer shared a series of photos and went for the classic hand-on-head pose with her other hand by her hip as she closed her eyes in the first photo.

Cindy accessorized the swimsuit with a gold necklace and matching bracelet.

In the second photo, the beauty struck a pose with both her hands holding her hair back as she gazed into the distance.

For the final snap of the Instagram share, the model had her hands in the air giving a full view of the orange string bikini from Luli Fama Swimwear.

In the promotional post, Cindy told her 2.7 million followers how they could get her swimsuit.

“🍑 Happy Saturday loves. I’m wearing @lulifamaswimwear from their Olas Orange collection 🌴 It has a beautiful textured fabric that looks like a print from far. Feels amazing too 😍 #ad.”

She appears to be wearing the Seamless Triangle Top, which retails for $98.00, and the matching Seamless Full Tie Side Bottom for the same price.

Luli Fama was founded in 2003 by Lourdes Hanimian. The Miami-based brand also sells dresses, accessories, and activewear along with its swimsuits.

Cindy Prado stuns in a Jessica Bara minidress

Cindy modeled a stylish white minidress from the clothing brand Jessica Bara.

She showed her “Soft girl look” in a series of photos to promote the clothing brand.

The Instagram star struck numerous poses to show every part of the dress and accessorized the look with a mini Chanel handbag.

Cindy flashed a huge smile in the fourth snap and gave a view of her hanging gold earrings and matching bracelet.

The model is wearing the Jessica Bara Aviva Lace Slip Mini Dress, which retails for $119 on the brand’s website.

It comes in a variety of sizes and is designed for the summer. The dress features a bodycon fit and is detailed with lace patterns around the bustier and skirt.

Cindy Prado puts on Lounge Underwear for a promo

Cindy shared a Get Ready With Me video for Lounge Underwear.

“GRWM in @loungeunderwear ✨ Don’t forget to wish them a Happy Bday! 7 years of blessing your feeds with cute undies 🥰 and they are running a bday sale on their site! #loungeunderwear #ad”

Cindy shared a video starting in a black robe before putting on black lingerie from the brand.

She held the lingerie pieces close to the camera before putting them on. She completed the look with a stylish crop top and matching pants.

The British-based brand is inspired by women for women with sustainable products and they sell a range of luxury bras, thongs, and briefs in various colors and sizes.

The Lounge Underwear brand was created by couple Mel and Dan Marsden and the venture has made them rich beyond their wildest dreams. Starting with just a £1,000 investment in 2015 to create just the first 100 bras, the pair have managed to build the brand’s value and now, the company is valued at £200 million, or just under $250 million.