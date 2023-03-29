Cindy Prado enjoyed the best of both worlds during a recent cruise that also served as a promotional trip.

With her latest brand deal, Cindy teamed up with Virgin Voyages, a premiere cruise line founded by Richard Branson. Virgin Voyages previously secured the services of Alexa Collins, who enjoyed a similar vacation, posting content along the way.

As fans of Cindy likely know, the model has upped her social media content game by sharing lengthy videos rather than pictures.

Cindy’s latest post was no exception, with the Cuban-American influencer sharing a captivating video on her Instagram, where she has 2.7 million followers.

Perhaps best of all, Cindy enjoyed the experience with loved ones, who also appeared in the share.

The social media post featured bikinis, food, dancing, and fun, with Cindy making a great case for Virgin Voyages.

Cindy Prado promotes Virgin Voyages with epic montage

The video started with an introduction as Cindy announced her Virgin Voyages cruise, which she enjoyed with her family.

Next, Cindy and her family posed on the deck with a sunset as the beautiful background. The travelers stood together while posing for a photo before embarking on the fun-filled journey.

The clip transitioned to a nightclub with dark lighting, where Cindy and her friends raised their glasses.

Then, the clip showed Cindy with her grandma, who she referenced in her caption. As the video continued, Cindy enjoyed a piña colada while looking fabulous — a fact also mentioned in her caption. She even took some time to dance as she twerked and laughed with her friends.

It looked like the fun continued off the boat, with Cindy engaged in excursions on the land.

Cindy sang the praises of the cruise line in a lengthy caption, highlighting some of her best experiences. She also described the route she traveled, opting for a four-day cruise from Key West to Bimini.

Cindy’s caption read, in part, “Forever grateful to be able to provide my family with these experiences and create these beautiful memories ❤️ THIS IS YOUR SIGN to plan a group trip with @virginvoyages.”

Alexa Collins promotes the new Virgin Voyages ship, Scarlet Lady

Along with Cindy, other influencers have promoted the well-known cruise line in recent times.

Back in December, Alexa Collins promoted the Virgin Voyages Scarlet Lady, sharing her own adventures on the boat.

The Scarlet Lady was the premiership of the Lady fleet, which features a kids-free atmosphere, which might appeal to vacationers looking to unwind.

As the Virgin Voyages website proudly reported, the company received critical acclaim bolstering its commercial success.

One recent award attained by Virgin Voyages included the Best New Cruise award by Travel + Leisure and Condé Nast Traveler in 2022.

The Scarlet Lady features a casino, multiple restaurants, bars, and 17 decks.

Finally, the boat provides guests with free “essential” beverages, like water and coffee.