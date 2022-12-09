Cindy Prado was gorgeous in a gym outfit beside the ocean. Pic credit: @cindyprado/Instagram

Cindy Prado looked stunning as she started her day with some cardio and a sparkling orange energy drink by Celcius, who she is a brand partner with.

The model and influencer shared photos wearing a plunging black sports bra and high-waisted leggings with silver piping, which allowed the camera to show off her toned abs and flat stomach.

She popped her hip and posed with her juice can, accessorizing her look with Apple AirPods, gold hoop earrings, and white sweatbands on each wrist.

The 29-year-old tilted her head and let her long blonde hair fall to one side in natural waves. She wore light and pretty makeup, letting her natural beauty shine through.

Cindy posed by the water, with a hazy view of Miami Beach harbor in the background.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She captioned her post saying, “A perfect cardio day starts with @celsiusofficial and ends by the water 🌊🌴💪🏼 #celsiusbrandpartner.”

Cindy Prado stuns fans with her sexy avatars

Cindy has jumped on the Lensa bandwagon this week. Many influencers have been using the app, which generates AI avatars of its users in different styles by using real-life photographs.

Cindy shared a carousel of the AI images with her 2.7 million followers, which showed the blonde beauty depicted in various ways including fantasy and space-age themes.

She wrote a caption explaining the app for her fans, “Ok this avatar stuff is pretty fun. My favorite theme is the Fantasy one (last one) but unfortunately none of those look like me. But they remind me of playing World of Warcraft or Zelda. Would have been fun to play with my own Avi 🙃 app is called #lensa btw. WHICH IS YOUR FAVE?!”

Cindy Prado smells good with Scentbird

Cindy has been working hard this week, also posting an advert in collaboration with the perfume company, Scentbird.

The fragrance service allows subscribers to choose an 8ml atomizer filled with a designer scent of their choice each month and have it sent to them for just $16.95.

Cindy shared photos posing at Miami Beach Harbor, holding her sleek white atomizer. She wore a gold sequin crop top and a matching mini skirt, showing off her golden-tanned skin.

She offered her followers a discount code and wrote, “These @scentbird scents always make me feel confident 💜 This month I chose Ash by Ashley Benson – The Eighth, through my monthly subscription with @scentbird.”