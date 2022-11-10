Cindy Prado looked stunning as she danced in a white mini-dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/MJT/AdMedia

Cindy Prado channeled her music video self while dancing with a smoke machine turned on.

The 30-year-old model looked stunning in a unique mini-dress. The minidress was pearly white with numerous cuts on its top.

The cuts in the dress effectively showed off Prado’s toned midriff. Meanwhile, the dress’s bottom was a white short skirt with a design that matched the top half of the dress.

She paired her dress with a gold bangle on one wrist and a white bracelet to match her dress on her other wrist. She wore her hair down and cascading past her shoulders for the shot.

Prado was dancing when the photo was snapped and was taking advantage of the results of a smoke machine.

The smoke machine provided a beautiful hazy background for Prado as the photo caught her mid-dance with her hands raised over her head.

Cindy Prado stunned in unique white dress

Prado looked stunning in her white dress as she danced in the photo. She paired it with a humorous caption explaining that the smoke machine made her think she was in a music video, hence the dancing.

Pic credit: @cindyprado/Instagram

It isn’t uncommon for Prado to share her bold and unique styles with her over two million Instagram followers. As a model for Elite Miami, she rarely lacks new looks for her fans.

Recently, she donned a different cutout minidress which she labeled “The perfect LBD.” The dress was from Hello Molly and featured two slits in the torso area.

Additionally, the dress featured long sleeves and a plunging neckline. Its short skirt also allowed her to show off her long stocking-clad legs.

She added to the look further with a pair of black stiletto-heeled ankle strap sandals and a small bejeweled purse. In the caption, she promoted Hello Molly and gave her followers a discount code.

Her modeling work has led to her nabbing multiple partnerships with brands like Hello Molly and Fashion Nova.

Cindy Prado launched a fitness program

Prado’s fit physique and modeling work fostered curiosity for her workout routine. Fortunately, she decided to share her fitness journey and secrets with her fans through the Prado Program, which she designed with fitness guru Luis Buron.

Prado Program is subscription-based, with workout and meal plans tailored to each user. Prado created an Instagram account for her fitness program to draw in users.

On the page, Prado frequently shares the results of her program, as well as sneak peeks at what kind of workouts are included. Recently, she shared four glute exercises that can be completed at home.

What makes her program particularly appealing is that it be completed from the comfort of one’s home with little equipment required.

Prado also shared what a day in her life looked like using the app. She demonstrated the app is meant to be used all day long as it helped her start her morning workout, decide on breakfast, and unwind by browsing the mental health education section.

Her unique fitness program doesn’t just feature a few workout ideas but encompasses a full fitness routine to carry its users through the day.