Cindy Prado celebrated her birthday in Miami over the weekend and looked like she was having the best time ever while dancing and partying with pals on a yacht.

That’s right, the fitness influencer spent her birthday on a yacht, frolicking in the water, sipping drinks, and making sure the camera got her best side as she took tons of bikini pics.

Cindy wore a couple of different bikinis for her outing, both white, which emphasized her glowing, bronzed tan, and gave her a glamorous touch.

Her recent Instagram Story from the trip showed her basking in the glow of the Miami sunset in a white bikini by Andi Bagus. The sparkling string set included gold embellishments throughout, with tassels hanging off the swimsuit top. On the Andi Bagus website, the ensemble is called the Jagger Bikini and retails for $75.

She wore matching string bottoms, and a see-through white netted skirt, looking as if she was on the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover.

Cindy’s honey-blonde hair cascaded down her shoulders, later appearing wet after she took a dip in the water with her friends.

A previous shot from earlier in the day showed her standing in the brighter sun with dry, bombshell waves in her hair as she glanced at the camera with a flirty look.

Cindy made an outfit change while out on the water, having previously worn a white string bikini with cups that resembled sea shells and matching string bottoms. The bathing suit was from Luli Fama Swimwear, a Miami-based brand that also sells one-piece swimsuits, dresses, and activewear.

Cindy Prado and her pals enjoyed a day on a Spectre Sea yacht in Miami

The influencer and her friends chartered a yacht from Spectre Sea, a “bespoke yachting firm” in Miami with several James Bond-themed boats.

Cindy was on the San Lorenzo 88-foot Yacht called “No Time To Die,” which features incredible, sleek rooms including four bedrooms, a walk-in closet, and a VIP Suite.

Additional accessories come with the yacht, including snorkeling gear, a trampoline inflatable, and an inflatable hangout suite, which Cindy and her friends were seen on in one of her Instagram Stories.

She thanked a stewardess named Nicole, who made sure to pass over drinks as much as possible while the girls enjoyed their time in the water.

Cindy is the founder of The Prado Program

Despite appearing as if she’s on a constant vacation, Cindy is still hard at work on her fitness app, The Prado Program, which recently started offering a new seven-day Debloat Program for $35.99.

It includes a daily itinerary with an hour-by-hour schedule, a nutrition plan with smoothies, and HIIT workouts led by the influencer herself.

Also available is the 12-Week Lean Muscle Builder for $199, including a training plan with Cindy and moves she did with her trainer.