Cindy Mello takes a selfie in September 2022. Pic credit: @cindymello/Instagram

Cindy Mello looked stunning as she showed off her toned figure and curves on the beach in Miami this week.

The 27-year-old, who bears a striking resemblance to Kendall Jenner, wore a chocolate brown bikini from her own brand, Mello The Label.

The Brazilian beauty wore the low-cut top and Brazilian bottoms from her swimwear brand, which she started during lockdown in 2020 with her then-boyfriend, Ryan Horne. The sexy set is currently on sale and retails for $144.

Cindy looked natural and gorgeous as she smiled on the beach, letting her long dark hair flow in beachy waves. She wore simple jewelry including small hoop earrings and a pendant necklace.

Mello The Label describes itself as “inspired by family pictures of Rio de Janeiro from the 1980s; materialized treasures reflective of Cindy’s heritage. Swimwear and garments designed for chic and effortless luxury.”

Cindy is currently signed to Ford Models in New York and has modeled for Sports Illustrated, GQ, and Victoria’s Secret.

Cindy Mello looks gorgeous wearing Revolve

Like most models, Cindy does a lot of collaborations with major fashion brands, she is currently working with American multi-brand retailer Revolve and posts a lot of sponsored content for them for her 1.3 million Instagram followers.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Recently, she posted a photo wearing a black body con dress with a thigh-high split and spaghetti straps.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CINDY MELLO (@cindymello) Referring to it in a caption as her “go to dress,” Cindy looked slim and gorgeous as she posed against a neutral backdrop.

Her long dark hair was tousled and swept to one side in loose curls, and her makeup was fresh and glowing, showing off her natural beauty.

Cindy Mello gets the Lily James look

Cindy has also recently been working with the beauty giant Charlotte Tilbury.

She posted a ‘get ready with me’ style video showing how she does her makeup to recreate a look that Lily James wore in her campaign shoot for the brand.

In the video, we see the model applying various Charlotte Tilbury products, including the Beautiful Skin Foundation and concealer, a shimmering eyeshadow palette and the popular Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes Mascara.

She finishes her look with a slick of Pillow Talk lipstick and some gloss before pouting and posing for the camera.

She captioned her gorgeous makeup look, “Recreating @lilyjamesofficial gorgeous campaign look for @charlottetilbury, obsessed ❤ – #CTilburyPartner #CharlotteTilburyHoliday #GiftMagic

We think she looks just as good as Lily James!