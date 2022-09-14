Cindy Kimberly turns heads at church in sheer white dress

Cindy Kimberly rocks a fashion show in a sheer white wedding dress set at a church. Pic credit: @wolfiecindy/Instagram

Cindy Kimberly, aka Wolfie Cindy, wore a sheer wedding dress at church, but luckily it was for a New York Fashion Week show.

The Sports Illustrated model landed in Manhattan last week and began taking selfies of her adventures.

She attended some events for Revolve and wore a completely sheer outfit on the streets of New York.

Cindy shared a carousel featuring her appearance in a fashion show for her 7 million Instagram followers.

Cindy was thrust into the spotlight in 2016 when Justin Bieber shared her picture and asked fans to identify her image. At the time of Justin’s post, Cindy lived near Madrid and instantly received an invitation to Madrid Fashion Week.

The influencer is moving on up as she appears at New York Fashion Week.

Cindy Kimberly closes Mirror Palais show at NYFW

Sticking with her sheer-themed wardrobe, Cindy strutted down a makeshift catwalk in a local church. She played a big role at the show because she closed, which means she was the last model to walk.

Cindy walked for Mirror Palais, an NYC-based clothing line that she has modeled for in the past. She wore a sheer white off-the-shoulder dress with a veil. The ruching from the shoulders fell to the chest to create a beautiful bodice.

The fabric was nearly translucent, revealing Cindy’s white thong underneath. She wore strappy white stilettos to complete the look.

Behind Cindy, fashion enthusiasts sat in the pews with their smartphones in the air, taking photos.

Her caption read, “today closing @mirrorpalais SS23 congratulations @marcelogaia & everyone on such a beautiful collection honored to be a part of this dream show.”

Cindy Kimberly is a creative person

Cindy is right at home in the fashion industry because the famous model is creative at heart. She often sketches and paints, sharing her work on social media.

She spoke with Sports Illustrated about her creative nature in an interview accompanying her 2022 Swim Edition shoot. Cindy said, “I think every creative outlet is probably my favorite. That’s my dilemma. I really love them all.”

She continued, “I think when you’re creative, it’s all really about expressing yourself, and there are different outlets those ideas shine best in, so you kind of dabble into different art forms to express different things. I think it’s human nature to be creative–everything we do is creative–but once you realize that you’re just as creative as everyone else, it’s like you open a door!”