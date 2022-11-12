Cindy Kimberly, aka Wolfie Cindy, is dancing in a skintight dress with a playful social media share. Pic credit: @wolfiecindy/Instagram

Cindy Kimberly, or Wolfie Cindy as she is known online, shared a pre-birthday dance in a skintight white dress.

Cindy posted the video on her Instagram Story after she revealed that TikTok removed the share because she was “too thick.”

The video began with Cindy holding her thick and dark tresses in her hand. She pressed record on her camera and stepped away from the lens. Then, she moved her hips back and forth as she showed the front of her skintight white dress.

Cindy’s white dress featured a sweetheart neckline and long sleeves, with a super tight style revealing she had on nothing under the garment.

Cindy slowly did a 360-degree turn as she appeared to truly get into the moment.

But Cindy’s share wasn’t simply a display of fitness goals. In the background, a man spoke over the sound of exciting music. He said words of encouragement and body positivity, and it was clear that Cindy was extending a message.

The man’s voice said, “Enjoy your body. Use it every way you can. Don’t be afraid of it or what other people think of it.”

As a model, Cindy has experience with being critiqued or judged based on her appearance. She has used her platform to raise awareness about the importance of mental health.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Cindy Kimberly’s Sports Illustrated mental health discussion

In May, Cindy appeared as a rookie in the Sports Illustrated Swim Edition. She also did an interview to accompany the article. In the interview, she discussed her mental health journey and her desire to de-stigmatize mental health problems.

Cindy told Sports Illustrated, “Mental health problems can feel very isolating. I know, for a fact, that when I am having an episode, it really feels like it’s just me that’s feeling that way—like I’m either broken or unlike the people around me.”

She added, “So I try to be open about it because I hope someone out there might identify with it and realize they’re not alone.”

Mental health has served as the foundation for Cindy’s physical health. With her mental health in check, she can work on new projects with major retailers and brands.

Cindy Kimberly models for H&M

Last month, Cindy posed in an artistic advertising campaign for H&M. Specifically, Cindy promoted the H&M Studio Limited Edition collection, an exclusive line of clothing with a limited release.

Cindy represented the brand’s latest fashions, rocking a pink trenchcoat and holding flowers.

Cindy’s advertising campaign had fans seeing double as she posed with herself in a trippy image.