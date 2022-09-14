Cindy Kimberly stuns in sheer white dress for NYFW

Cindy Kimberly looks beautiful for the camera. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Cindy Kimberly stunned in a sheer white dress at New York Fashion Week.

The Instagram influencer looked stunning at the Mirror Palais fashion show earlier this week.

Kimberly looks breathtaking with a glossy and bronze makeup look that makes her skin look amazing.

Her black hair is styled in waves, and she has a silky piece of white cloth on top of her head.

The dress she’s wearing from the Mirror Palais collection is completely sheer except for the strapless top, which is silk.

Underneath the dress, she is only wearing a white thong.

Cindy Kimberly closes Mirror Palais fashion show

Kimberly shared some pictures of this look on her Instagram, which now has 7 million followers.

The Dutch model is friends with other social media and YouTube personalities like David Dobrik, Alissa Violet, and Chantel Jeffries.

Cindy Kimberly started her career because of Justin Bieber

The story of how Kimberly began her career is quite interesting.

It was the Canadian singer Justin Bieber who launched her career. When she was 17 years old, Bieber posted a picture of her on his Instagram asking, “OMG who is this!!” in December 2015. There were dating rumors going around, but they were never seen together.

Thanks to this, Spanish modeling agency Uno Models quickly snagged Kimberly, which has led her to be the cover of Spanish GQ and have the social media presence she now has.

At now 23 years old, Kimberly has had the opportunity to make a living out of modeling. She has become close friends with many people from the YouTube community, and she even has her own channel with more than half a million subscribers, although she has only posted three videos in the last four years.

She was in the Sports Illustrated Swim Edition in May. The shoot was done in Barbados, and in an interview for the magazine, she spoke about who was her inspiration, “I’ve been following Sports Illustrated since I was so young and he [Ben Watts] used to always shoot Barbara Palvin and I was a huge Barbara Palvin fan. So I’ve definitely known of him for a long time. I was very, very excited to shoot with him.”

But besides being a beautiful woman, she is also a talented artist who often shares her drawings and paintings on her Instagram.