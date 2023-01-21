Cindy Kimberly, aka Wolfie Cindy, stunned in a selfie shared on social media on Friday.

The Sports Illustrated rookie looked flawless as she posed for the camera, showing the view from her waist to her face.

Cindy’s long dark hair was wet from the Spanish bath house, as she had just dipped her hair into the water before striking a pose.

The Spanish beauty’s modeling skills were apparent because the image looked like it could appear in a high fashion magazine.

Instead, Cindy’s 7 million Instagram followers were the first to see the photo shared on her Instagram Stories.

While fans couldn’t publicly like or comment on the selfie, it would be fair to assume that followers appreciated the picture.

Cindy Kimberly poses in AIRE Ancient Baths

Cindy gazed fiercely at the camera from inside a swanky Spanish bath house. She donned a black string bikini top that perfectly complemented her bronzed skin.

The influencer’s makeup was nothing short of perfection. Cindy wore winged eyeliner, causing her already gorgeous eyes to pop. She also sported overlined lips with a mauve shade, taking her look to the next level. Cindy’s natural glow and stunning looks provided insight into how she remained relevant since 2015 when Justin Bieber shared her image on social media.

As for the bathhouse, called AIRE Ancient Baths Espana, the chain offers elevated spa experiences and self-care services. AIRE has multiple rooms and services, with baths in varying temperatures.

Pic credit: @wolfiecindy/Instagram

AIRE also has locations in the United States, London, and Copenhagen, in case fans want to experience the self-care that Cindy has utilized throughout the years.

As a champion of mental health awareness and ardent supporter of self-care methodologies, Cindy might be a good person from whom to take pampering advice.

Cindy Kimberly snags Sports Illustrated Swim Calendar feature

In 2022, Cindy Kimberly joined the ranks of Chrissy Teigen and Irina Shayk as Sports Illustrated rookies. Cindy revealed that the magazine feature was a dream come true for her.

But Cindy received another wonderful surprise in October when Sports Illustrated selected her as their calendar girl.

The model posted a picture wearing a green bikini with ruffled detailing, adding to the feminine vibe of the shot.

Cindy stared fiercely at the camera as the sun kissed her bronzed skin. She showed the lines in her toned obliques, striking a pose in Barbados while captured by photographer Ben Watts.

In a caption accompanying the post, she expressed excitement about the surprising accomplishment.

Her caption read, “hi @si_swimsuit @mj_day best surprise to wake up to!!!”