Cindy Kimberly, aka Wolfie Cindy, hit the slopes for Alo and looked gorgeous in the process.

The Spanish beauty has been in the public eye since 2015, when Justin Bieber shared her picture on his Instagram, asking fans to identify her. Cindy instantly became famous on social media, with her Tumblr and Instagram accounts taking off rapidly.

Since then, Cindy has stayed in the spotlight with campaigns like her latest for Alo.

Cindy unveiled the campaign on her Instagram, where she amassed 7 million followers.

She let the pictures to the talking, opting for simple emojis as her caption.

The model started her jam-packed carousel strong with her side facing the camera and her hands on her hips.

Cindy Kimberly hits slopes for Alo Yoga

Cindy looked gorgeous in a faux fur hat with her dark locks cascading from the piece. She wore a silver halter top with a shimmery finish, striking a pose in front of a neutral background.

A swipe right showed a closer look at the ice princess, who pouted for the camera with a major glow. She paired her one-piece bodysuit with snow boots, later hitting the slopes and bringing the heat.

The influencer donned sparkly makeup with dramatic eyeshadow, highlighter, and rosy cheeks. Cindy also sported overlined lips as she worked her angles.

Although the outfit wasn’t practical for hitting the slopes by itself, it was definitely pretty.

Fans interested in replicating Cindy’s look are in luck because she previously shared a few of her makeup must-haves.

Cindy Kimberly shares Sephora favorite beauty products

Cindy did a fun segment called Sephora Six, where she shared her six must-have beauty products, all available at beauty retailer Sephora.

The video allowed fans to see Cindy’s bubbly personality and learn how to mimic some of her incredible beauty tips.

First, Cindy revealed her signature scent, the warm and spicy Princess Eau de Parfum by Kilian, which retails for $120.

Cindy’s lip must-have for her everyday makeup was Clinique Almost Lipstick, in black honey, retailing for $23. For more eye-popping lip color, Cindy opted for the Fenty Beauty Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color in the bold Uncensored shade, retailing for $26.

The beauty also revealed SUPERMUD GLAMGLOW Activated Charcoal Treatment as a red carpet essential that removed toxins from the skin, retailing for $60. She said the charcoal mask was especially good for her oily skin.

The Alo face turned up the glow with the Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Killawatt Foil Freestyle Highlighter Duo in Sand Castle/Mint’d Mojito, retailing for $38.