Cindy Kimberly aka Wolfie Cindy shares the purpose of her gorgeous motorbike shots which she hinted at last month. Pic credit: @wolfiecindy/Instagram

Cindy Kimberly, aka Wolfie Cindy, looked stunning on a Honda motorcycle as she worked her angles.

The model also revealed the brand that she has been showing major skin for during the last month.

In early November, Cindy shared a TikTok as she sat in a makeup chair and struck a pose on a motorcycle. Yesterday, Cindy posted a few more skin-baring ensembles featuring the same Honda motorbike.

Finally, Cindy revealed that the gorgeous topless shoot was for her latest brand collaboration with Manc.

With a prominently displayed handbag held across her chest, Cindy showed that her recent motorcycle campaign was for Manc.

The two-part Instagram post appeared on Cindy’s Instagram where she has 7 million followers.

The first photo showed a glowing Cindy with silky pajama shorts sitting on the Honda motorbike.

Cindy Kimberly strikes a pose for Manc

Cindy tilted her head back and placed the purse around her neck, covering her bodice. Cindy glowed with parted lips and long dark extensions falling down her back. She sported dewy makeup, which highlighted her natural beauty. She completed the look with blue snakeskin boots and heels, resting them on the pedals.

Cindy hopped off the motorcycle for the second image, which had a more dramatic look, including smoky, green eyes. The model still appeared topless, holding the bag in both hands while pivoting her hips. She rocked a white pleated skirt with red and blue detailing on the waistband.

Cindy was sure to credit the team of stylists and artists who helped get her camera-ready and picture-perfect.

Cindy Kimberly shares her favorite Sephora products

As a model, beauty products and looking amazing are of the utmost importance to Cindy Kimberly. Because of this, she has obtained quite a bit of knowledge about products that work for her and make her look her best.

Cindy appeared on a segment called Sephora Six, where she unveiled her six must-have beauty products.

Cindy chose two Fenty Beauty by Rihanna products: the Fenty Beauty Killawatt Foil Freestyle Highlighter Duo and the Fenty Beauty Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color.

For Cindy’s normal/oily combination skin, she suggested GLAMGLOW SUPERMUD Activated Charcoal Treatment.

She also shared her signature fragrance: Princess Eau de Parfum by Kilian.

Cindy revealed her daily gloss as Clinique Almost Lipstick in black honey and said she always wore the item, even went she went makeup-free.