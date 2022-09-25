Cindy Kimberly shows skin in white lace lingerie

Cindy Kimberly aka Wolfie Cindy is glowing in a white lingerie top as she poses from a luminous apartment. Pic credit: @wolfiecindy/Instagram

Cindy Kimberly, aka Wolfie Cindy, stunned fans Sunday in a beautiful white corset top.

The influencer treated her fans and followers to a carousel with six photos.

Each photo featured the multi-cultural beauty as she struck a few poses inside an apartment.

Cindy’s rare share on her Instagram feed featured her in a white corset top with spaghetti straps.

The garment featured lace detailing around the bodice, adding a feminine touch to the piece.

The model glowed as the sun poured into the apartment, giving Wolfie Cindy an extra ethereal look.

Cindy Kimberly turns heads in white corset top

Cindy’s corset tied up the front, showing some skin, including her navel. She posed on a blue couch and later in front of a window, with a beautiful ocean view in the background. She wore black spandex, which hugged her curves and was visible in the last shot as she turned her back to the camera and looked over her shoulder.

Cindy rocked her dark luscious locks in a ponytail with her edges laid.

She sported a soft-glam makeup look with winged eyeliner, light blush, and an over-lined pout.

The Spanish stunner wore gorgeous jewelry with rose earrings and a matching pendant around a black string necklace. She also wore a gold ring on her index finger and revealed a chrome metallic manicure.

Cindy let the photos do the talking, adding a wilting red rose emoji as the caption.

Cindy Kimberly shoots Sports Illustrated Swim in 2022

Cindy appeared in Sports Illustrated Swim 2022 with cover girls Kim Kardashian, Ciara, and Maye Musk.

Cindy Kimberly’s bikini pictures were in beautiful Barbados with white sand beaches and clear waters. As it turns out, Cindy is a huge Rihanna fan. She exclaimed, “Oh my god, I literally am the biggest Rihanna fan of all time.”

Cindy is also an avid artist, with pictures and sketches appearing prominently on her Instagram.

Cindy toured Rihanna Drive as part of the Sports Illustrated shoot in Barbados and revealed, “I want you to know how meaningful this is to me. This is my sketchbook that I’ve had for three years. I have a bunch, but this one actually happens to have a sketch of Rihanna that I did because I love her so much.”

Although the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie did not land on the cover yet, there is still time.