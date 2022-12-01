Cindy Kimberly looked gorgeous as she shared more motorcycle photoshoot looks with fans. Pic credit: @wolfiecindy/Instagram

Cindy Kimberly, aka Wolfie Cindy, looked beautiful in a brand new post that showed a better look at a recent photoshoot.

The model treated her 7 million fans and followers to a few motorcycle shots, where Cindy worked her angles topless and, later, in a sheer bodysuit.

She didn’t reveal the purpose of the shoot, which she first teased at the beginning of November.

Cindy showed major modeling skills, posing on her back with her legs balanced on the bike’s seat.

She also showed incredible beauty, which was the very thing that made her a well-known figure.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The first picture showed Cindy with long dark extensions as she arched her back in a black bodysuit.

Cindy Kimberly topless on motorcycle stuns fans

The gorgeous catsuit highlighted Cindy’s figure with sheer panels on the sides of each leg and arm. Cindy placed one hand on the handlebars and the other on her sparkly backpack while she stood on the pedals and gazed into the camera.

Cindy’s prop was a Honda motorbike, a fact she referenced in her caption.

The second part of the post was a video featuring the photographer who was lucky enough to shoot Cindy. Cindy posed with her back arched as the wind blew her long extensions.

She wore the same bodysuit from the first photo and leather boots, which she rested on the handlebars. She placed her hands on her neck and struck a few poses with her head inverted.

A swipe right revealed Cindy as she made use of her long extensions. She placed the dark locks over her chest and wore silver, cheeky shorts. Cindy sat on the bike, placing one hand in front of her and the other behind her. She switched up her shoes to wear blue snakeskin boots resting on the pedals.

The Sports Illustrated model bent forward in the next shot, resting her chest on the Honda and looking at the camera.

Finally, Cindy placed a hand over her chest while the wind blew her hair, giving the impression that she was actually in motion.

Although Cindy hasn’t shared the brand or magazine that the latest shots were for, she has secured some pretty big deals in the past.

Cindy Kimberly represents REVOLVE

REVOLVE has been one of the brands to incorporate famous social media figures, like model Elsa Hosk, into its advertising campaigns. Elsa, who created Helsa Studio with REVOLVE, has frequently tagged the brand in her previous posts.

Another person with whom REVOLVE has worked frequently has been Cindy Kimberly.

She went to events at New York Fashion Week as a REVOLVE spokesperson. She also attended the REVOLVE Festival, which took place at the same time as Coachella.

At just 24 years old, Cindy has her whole career ahead of her to secure new brand deals and shoot for more magazines.