Cindy Kimberly shows off her bikini body in thong

Cindy Kimberly ofSports Illustrated. Pic credit: @wolfiecindy/Instagram

Cindy Kimberly made her debut in the Sports Illustrated Swim Edition, and her look and body were made for the magazine.

Sports Illustrated featured big names like Kim Kardashian, Ciara, and Maye Musk. But the annual swimsuit magazine displayed other talented names, too.

One of those names was Cindy Kimberly, a popular Instagram model whose photos dominated Tumblr. Cindy became an overnight sensation thanks to Justin Bieber. She was somewhat of a muse to the Purpose singer, who was struck by her beauty. Since then, the genetically gifted model has appeared in GQ and Maxim.

Cindy can knock “Sports Illustrated model” off of her bucket list as the model, one of the rookies this year, is about to explode in popularity.

Cindy Kimberly appears in 2022 Sports Illustrated Swim

Cindy Kimberly made her first appearance in Sports Illustrated, and she did not disappoint.

Cindy said the shoot was a dream come true. The Sports Illustrated shoot featured photography by Ben Watts. Scenic Barbados served as a backdrop for the shoot.

Cindy channeled Baywatch in a red one-piece bathing suit. Her hair was wet from the ocean, and she gazed at the camera. She looked back at it in another picture, which showed her in a white thong bikini.

Cindy arched her back and held onto a tree in another photo taken on a white sand beach.

Cindy shared the photos on her Instagram, and praise flooded in.

She wrote in the caption, “Such a dream come true 🥺🥺♥️🥰 thank you.”

Who is Wolfie Cindy Kimberly?

Cindy Kimberly, aka, Wolfie Cindy, is a popular influencer on social media and a model.

Cindy became an overnight sensation when Justin Bieber, so enamored by her beauty, posted a picture of her on his page. In December 2015, Justin shared a photo of Cindy with the caption, “Omg who is this!!”

That post increased Cindy’s popularity, and she moved to America and started dating model Neels Visser.

In Los Angeles, she was BFFs with Alissa Violet and Chantel Jeffries. The three lived with Diddy’s ex, Jocelyn Chew, and planned a show called The Girls Room.

Last year, Cindy, Alissa, and Chantel had a falling out, but the details are unknown at this point. Cindy, who had moved back to Spain, returned to the United States this year and linked back up with Chantel.

Fans appreciate Cindy’s openness about anxiety, mental health, and skin struggles.

The multicultural beauty is just getting started!