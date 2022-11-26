Cindy Kimberly, aka Wolfie Cindy, shares basketball court pictures wearing cheeky underwear for a modeling campaign. Pic credit: @wolfiecindy/Instagram

Cindy Kimberly wrapped up her birthday celebrations and hit the court in a cheeky share featuring her and a bunch of basketballs.

Wolfie Cindy looked gorgeous and glowing as she used her props to create a beautiful set of pictures.

The influencer blessed her 7 million Instagram followers with a series of cheeky photos on her social media as she struck a pose in a gymnasium.

The pictures were for Live Fast Die Young, a brand that Cindy has represented in the past.

Although LFDY has become well-known as a men’s clothing store, the brand wisely chose a beautiful face to draw more attention to the label.

And it looked like their strategy worked because Cindy’s photos quickly received double-taps, with 619K likes and counting.

Cindy Kimberly stuns in a cheeky Live Fast Die Young shoot

The first photo showed Cindy sitting on a basketball and tilting her head. She wore only a gray t-shirt, stretching the material with her hands as she struck a pose.

Behind Cindy was a rack of basketballs matching the one she used as a seat.

The next shot featured Cindy arching her back and pivoting her hips. She placed her hands on the basketball rack and looked to the side with gray socks and white shoes on her feet.

A swipe right was a picture of Cindy in a gray hoodie with black underwear and her back facing the camera. The model pouted while showing her enviable curves and interesting green manicure.

After the cheeky image, Cindy posed against a white brick wall in a white bandeau-style top. She paired the top with off-white sweatpants and Nike sneakers.

Finally, Cindy posed on her knees, rocking a white underwear and bra set and looking incredibly gorgeous.

Cindy’s makeup was also on point, with a glowing complexion, sparkly highlighter, and a plump pout. The multicultural beauty sported her thick, dark locks in a straight style.

Cindy Kimberly models for Live Fast Die Young

At the beginning of November, a shoot featuring Cindy appeared on the IG of Live Fast Die Young.

Live Fast Die Young has offered authentic German streetwear, using the trendy and edgy fashions of Berlin as inspiration.

As an influencer with a cult following, Cindy was the perfect match for the brand.

Cindy rocked a puffer jacket and beanie as she pouted for the camera with a fully made-up face.

She also starred in an edgy shoot in September, making a crude gesture while wearing men’s clothing.

Cindy just turned 24 years old, which means more brand deals and collaborations for the model are likely as she continues her burgeoning career.