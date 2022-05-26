Cindy Kimberly shows her Cannes body in braless sheer dress

Cindy Kimberly Cannes. Pic credit: @wolfiecindy/Instagram

Model Cindy Kimberly, who made the Sports Illustrated Swim edition as a rookie this year, stunned at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. This year was Cindy’s first Cannes, and she made quite an impression.

The native European attended the festival in an eye-popping sheer gown and no bra. Cindy walked the red carpet of L’Innocent and commanded attention while doing so.

Her dramatic dress was classy while showing ample cleavage, something that Eva Longoria did in a sheer Alberta Ferretti gown just a few days prior.

Other attendees of L’Innocent include Bella Hadid, who wowed in her Cannes return with a strapless Versace ensemble pulled from archives.

Cindy Kimberly goes braless in a sheer dress for Cannes

Cindy Kimberly aka Wolfie Cindy was stunning on the red carpet of L’Innocent at the 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival.

Cindy wore a gorgeous pink, sheer dress by Eman Alajlan. The embroidered dress featured a long, dramatic train that added to the elegance factor. The sheer nature of the dress showed off her cleavage as the model went braless in the dress.

The delicate and intricate material hugged Cindy’s famous curves as she posed for photographers.

She wore her hair in a stylish updo, which was in a low bun with a side part.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She wrote in the Instagram caption, “first time in Cannes 🥺🥰 premiere for L’innocent by Louis Garrel so honored to be here @festivaldecannes @pomellato 💎 @cliniqueitalia @eman_alajlan

thank you for pulling this off @alirezasart @makeupbykellymcclain special thank you to @nimasamieeph.”

Cindy completed the look with matching pink jewels that hung from her ears and more stones on her fingers.

Cindy Kimberly does Sports Illustrated Swim 2022

Cindy Kimberly is having a great 2022 after achieving a goal she said had been on her bucket list since she was 17. The model appeared in this year’s Sports Illustrated Swim edition, where Ciara, Kim Kardashian, and Maye Musk graced the cover.

The Sports Illustrated shoot was photographed by Ben Watts on the beaches of Barbados.

Cindy showed off her bikini body in a Baywatch-inspired red one-piece and several thong bikinis. She also did an interview with the magazine where she explained her mental health journey and plans for the future.

Cindy told Sports Illustrated, “Mental health problems can feel very isolating. I know, for a fact, that when I am having an episode, it really feels like it’s just me that’s feeling that way—like I’m either broken or unlike the people around me.

The 2022 SI Swimsuit Edition hit newsstands last week.