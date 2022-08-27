Cindy Kimberly shows curves in bra and tight boy shorts

Cindy Kimberly enjoys the summer but keeps cool with a mirror selfie. Pic credit: @wolfiecindy/Instagram

Cindy Kimberly aka Wolfie Cindy brought the heat in a new mirror selfie in her underwear.

She shared the photo on her Instagram Story, where she has a cult following of loyal fans.

Cindy held her thick, dark brown hair in one hand, and her phone in the other.

She posed in front of a white doorway and admired her reflection through her phone camera lens. Cindy revealed her long, green nails as she grasped her phone.

She wore a gray sports bra with a white waistband that read, “Alo.”

Cindy paired the gray bra with black and white boy shorts featuring horizontal stripes.

Cindy pivoted her hips to the side and showed off bronzed skin and a tiny waist.

The model became famous in 2016 after Justin Bieber posted her photo and asked fans to identify her. At the time, she lived in a small town outside of Madrid.

From that moment forward, Cindy has been a public figure, even appearing in the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swim Edition. Cindy, who was raised by a single mom, said she felt grateful that she could support her mother, after a lifetime of hard work and support.

Pic credit: @wolfiecindy/Instagram

Cindy Kimberly reveals what is in her bag

Cindy did a segment for Refinery29 where she explained what she kept in her handbag.

Cindy revealed that she typically carries a small bag inside of a larger bag because she likes to have her journal and sketchpad close in case she becomes inspired.

Fans of Cindy know that the beautiful influencer is also an artist who sometimes shares her sketches, artwork and designs. Cindy shared her sketchpad, which had an idea that she quickly drew of her mother with flowers in her hair.

Cindy explained that she carried a separate notebook specifically for writing. She said she challenged herself to write every day as a way of introspection. She also said that her writing serves as a manifestation tool.

Cindy explained, “I feel like when I write it down, it kind of just happens because I put it down somewhere.”

Indeed, it seems that Cindy’s manifesting works miracles. She revealed in May that her dream as a teenager was to appear in Sports Illustrated, and years later, she manifested that desire.

Cindy Kimberly always dreamt of appearing in Sport Illustrated

For Cindy Kimberly, appearing in Sports Illustrated was literally a dream come true. She shared an Instagram post with polaroids featuring her outfits for the shoot.

Her caption revealed that shooting in Barbados, the home country of Rihanna, was a dream come true.

She wrote in part, “Apart from this being an amazing experience just for the fact that I dreamt of this since I was 17.”