Cindy Kimberly aka Wolfie Cindy celebrates her 24th birthday in a skimpy bikini as the gorgeous model as a look to look forward to in the upcoming year. Pic credit: @wolfiecindy/Instagram

Cindy Kimberly, aka Wolfie Cindy, arched her back next to a pool and looked fabulous as the model celebrated an important day.

Cindy has had an amazing year filled with career firsts and accomplishments, and since today is her 24th birthday, she can reflect on her achievements.

Cindy’s manager, Ramon Jordan, posted a photo on social media, where the gorgeous model took centerstage in a blue and white plaid bikini by the pool.

The model reshared the shot on her Instagram Stories, and the photo also featured a “Happy birthday” message with a colorful heart-shaped balloon animation.

The picture showed Cindy as she tilted her head back with her long dark locks touching the ground behind her. She pointed one toe and bent one leg as she struck a pose and soaked up the sun underneath blue skies.

Cindy looked bronzed and beautiful in the celebratory photo, of which more will certainly come as her day has only just begun.

Cindy Kimberly’s Sports Illustrated Swim appearance

Cindy has shown that she was a natural in a bikini, and this assertion was highlighted in her recent appearance for Sports Illustrated Swim.

Cindy appeared as a rookie in the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swim, where Ciara, Kim Kardashian, and Maye Musk graced the cover.

Talented photographer Ben Watts captured Cindy’s beauty on the white sand beaches of Barbados.

In an interview that accompanied the shoot, Cindy opened up about her struggles with depression and revealed she wanted to de-stigmatize mental health issues.

Cindy told Sports Illustrated, “Mental health problems can feel very isolating. I know, for a fact, that when I am having an episode, it really feels like it’s just me that’s feeling that way—like I’m either broken or unlike the people around me.”

Cindy showed incredible bravery as she got vulnerable with the magazine, and companies lined up to work with the relatable influencer.

Cindy Kimberly serves as H&M face

Last month, the multicultural beauty had fans seeing double in a campaign for H&M’s Studio Limited Edition collection.

Cindy looked gorgeous in a pink trenchcoat with a bouquet of flowers as she pouted for the camera and struck a pose.

She shared the rewarding pictures on her Instagram for the enjoyment of her followers.

While H&M doesn’t show its new fashions at Paris Fashion Week like Chanel, the company drops a yearly Studio Limited Edition line, and Cindy served as the famous face for 2022.

At 24 years old, Cindy’s career in modeling is only just getting started, and fans are here for it.