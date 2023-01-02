Cindy Kimberly sizzled in a revealing dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Always daring to be different, Cindy Kimberly pushed the limits of fashion in a stunning satin outfit that hugged her curves in all the right places.

The 24-year-old Dutch model posed on a bed and stood against a white curtain in the revealing number, which included a strapless black top with pink bows and a tiny blush miniskirt.

Cindy’s sun-kissed skin literally shimmered in every photo, and thankfully, there was plenty of it to admire in the risqué ensemble.

Not to mention, her slicked-back hairstyle put all the attention on her face, which she highlighted with pink eyeshadow, sky-high lashes, and bold lip liner.

Cindy kept it simple with the accessories, adding two dainty bracelets and a matching pink bow wrapped around her high ponytail.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Similarly, she let the photos do all the talking, leaving a simple pink bow in the caption section.

Cindy Kimberly wore oversized t-shirt to promote LFDY

Cindy got in touch with her sporty side for a recent campaign promoting the men’s clothing company LFDY.

The brunette beauty sat on a basketball, wearing nothing but an oversized gray t-shirt reading “live fast,” long socks, and white sneakers.

Other photos in the feature showed off her gorgeous curves in a charcoal sweatshirt with black undies and a white tube top with low-rise pants.

If there’s any woman fit to represent the male-dominated brand and bring in sales, it’s definitely Cindy.

Cindy Kimberly shared love-hate relationship with hair in close-up photo

Cindy got up close and personal last month to show off her lovely tresses and *ahem* flawless facial features.

The stunning social media personality snapped a few selfies with her dark, layered locks in light, bouncy curls.

She wore a delicate white tank top, further accentuating her flawless olive complexion.

Cindy’s makeup was, as always, a vision of perfection, with striking cat-eye liner bringing out her brown eyes and matte lips lined for the gods.

She captioned the share, “my love hate relationship w bangs 🫶.”

Still, despite her incredible success, Cindy is only human and faces the same challenges as many others, but she tries to use her platform to help.

During an interview with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, she opened up about her mental health struggles, saying, “I know for a fact that when I am having an episode, it really feels like it’s just me that’s feeling that way—like I’m either broken or unlike the people around me. So I try to be open about it because I hope someone out there might identify with it and realize they’re not alone.”