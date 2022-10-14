Model Cindy Kimberly shows skin in a Monot dress that fits her like a glove. Pic credit: @wolfiecindy/Instagram

Cindy Kimberly, aka Wolfie Cindy, was gorgeous at a Monot party, wearing a signature cutout dress by the famed designer.

The Monot event was held during Frieze art week in London, and there were many beautiful faces in attendance.

Cindy took a few solo shots and later got a photo bomb from a very famous face.

The Revolve model struck a few poses at the event as the beautiful influencer showed she was born to model.

She shared the photos with her loyal 7 million fans and followers on her Instagram Story.

The stunning social media star wore a sleeveless little black dress with cutouts from the underarm to the hips.

Cindy Kimberly attends Monot with famous faces

Her bronzed skin was apparent in the shots as she sported a glow.

There was a black bow on her hip, serving to keep the garment together and add a flare to the style.

Cindy tagged the designers Monot and Eli Mizrahi in the mesmerizing shots.

Cindy’s makeup was on fleek, with winged eyeliner and sparkles, adding a doe-eye effect to her gorgeous eyes. She sported an elegant updo with a side part and diamond earring studs.

She rocked overlined lips, another signature for the Tumblr star.

Pic credit: @wolfiecindy/Instagram

In one photo, it appeared that a very famous face was to Cindy’s rear–Kate Moss.

Kate was at the Monot dinner, held during Frieze art week, so it is possible that the unintentional photo bomb was the supermodel.

Pic credit: @wolfiecindy/Instagram

Cindy Kimberly says goodbye to September

As the world turned the calendar to the month of October, Cindy shared fond memories from the preceding month.

Cindy first became prominent after Justin Bieber posted a photo of her on his Instagram in 2015. The exposure made the Spanish beauty an overnight sensation, and she gained over one million followers in less than 24 hours. Less than one month later, she went to Madrid Fashion Week and began her fashion career.

But Cindy took things to a new level last month.

Cindy landed in Manhattan to appear at New York Fashion Week and hit the ground running. She served as a model for Revolve, attending events and posing for paparazzi in a sheer dress.

Her major moment was arguably closing the Maison Palais, held in a church. Cindy wore a see-through white bridal dress and certainly turned heads.

She wrapped things up in Paris, where she spent 24 hours and attended a YSL show.