Cindy Kimberly shows off her effortless beauty as she serves schoolgirl chic on a European street. Pic credit: @wolfiecindy/Instagram

Cindy Kimberly, aka Wolfie Cindy, turned heads with an impromptu fashion show on a European street.

The model shared the delightful shots on social media yesterday while highlighting her natural modeling abilities.

Cindy, who has more than 7 million followers on Instagram, has been in the limelight since she went viral thanks to a very famous pop star.

Justin Bieber first discovered her in 2015 after he posted her photo, asking his followers if they knew her name. Since then, she’s become a model and Instagram influencer.

Her latest share demonstrated why she has managed to stay relevant and amass social media followers.

Cindy posted two pictures of her outfit on her Instagram Stories to show off her look. In the pictures, she struck a pose and worked her angles, making a European street into her own fashion show.

Cindy Kimberly stuns with unbuttoned schoolgirl look

The first shot showed Cindy looking up with her luscious dark locks cascading down her back. She had one button fastened on her white dress shirt allowing the rest to remain open. She wore a black pleated skirt with a leather belt and sheer tights.

The combination of her white shirt and her black pleated skirt was both classic and modern at the same time. The white shirt and pleated skirt gave her outfit a timeless look, while the unbuttoned and braless features added a fun, playful element.

Pic credit: @wolfiecindy/Instagram

Cindy completed the look with Mary Jane loafers, adding a sophisticated look to the classic ensemble.

The second image saw Cindy looking down by her side, wearing a leather handbag.

Pic credit: @wolfiecindy/Instagram

Cindy’s effortless beauty and confidence shined through in the shots, making it a beautiful addition to her ever-growing portfolio.

The model’s makeup was also on point, with glossy lips and glowing skin.

Cindy has been open about her favorite makeup products for those who want to achieve her fabulous glow.

Cindy Kimberly’s favorite Sephora makeup products

Cindy teamed up with Sephora to present her favorite products available at the makeup giant.

For fans who want to smell like Cindy, she revealed her signature scent was Princess Eau de Parfum by Kilian.

She said she glossed her plump pout with Clinique Almost Lipstick in black honey.

Cindy said she had oily skin and used GLAMGLOW SUPERMUD Activated Charcoal Treatment to remove excess oil.

She also used two Fenty Beauty products: the Killawatt Foil Freestyle Highlighter Duo and the Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color.

Cindy’s makeup secrets only enhance her natural glow, and users can try out her makeup combos to see their own results.