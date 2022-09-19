Cindy Kimberly in white bikini and pigtails gets religious

Cindy Kimberly aka Wolfie Cindy poses in a white lace bikini and pigtails for two beautiful shares. Pic credit: @wolfiecindy/Instagram

Cindy Kimberly, aka Wolfie Cindy, looked gorgeous in a white lace bikini with braids, and she shared the outfit with her fans.

The gorgeous influencer took to her social media, where she posted two shots in a white bikini.

The hard-working influencer and model recently stunned in Manhattan when she closed a show for New York Fashion Week.

She also appeared in the 2022 SI Swim Edition as a rookie and attended the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.

She showed her work ethic after NYFW by modeling and sharing two selfies with her fans.

Cindy’s white bikini was extra stringy and featured frilled edges. She added a religious aspect to the look, wearing a rosary bead necklace.

Cindy Kimberly in white bikini and braids goes into selfie mode

Cindy paired the bikini with a cropped jacket which fell off her shoulders.

Cindy’s long dark locks were styled in two braids on each side of her head. She added ribbons instead of hair ties, giving the style a feminine touch.

She sported soft glam makeup with over-lined lips and winged eyeliner. Her bronzed skin glowed thanks to the sun’s rays pouring in through the window.

Cindy also rocked a belly chain by Chanel featuring crystals and pearls, taking her look to the next level.

Cindy tagged Frankie’s Bikinis in the photo to let fans know who she wore. Frankie’s Bikinis is an influencer and celebrity favorite as the childhood friend of Gigi Hadid has made quite a name for herself with the swimwear line.

While Cindy did not grow up in Malibu like Francesca Aiello, she made a name for herself and now supports her mother.

Cindy Kimberly talks about supporting her single mother

Cindy had humble beginnings and became well-known in 2016 after Justin Bieber shared her photo on social media. She quickly left her small-town life outside of Madrid and appeared in fashion magazines and on catwalks.

Cindy has opened up a little about growing up without money and moving countries with a single mother.

Cindy appeared on Charlotte D’Alessio’s podcast, Good & Evil, and discussed her responsibility for providing for herself and her mother. She explained that she had to work hard because she was the sole breadwinner in her home and had no one to fall back on if times got tough.

She explained, “I provide for my mom. I take care of my mom fully.”