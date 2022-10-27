Cindy Kimberly is perfection as she reveals a new Sports Illustrated calendar spread and expresses excitement over the accomplishment. Pic credit: @wolfiecindy/Twitter

Cindy Kimberly, aka Wolfie Cindy, treated fans to new Sports Illustrated content as the model added one more achievement to her increasingly long list.

Cindy appeared on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swim Calendar just months after gracing the magazine as a rookie.

She shared the news Wednesday with her 7 million Instagram fans and followers, receiving likes and comments for the post.

The gorgeous model, who is celebrating her birthday in a few weeks, has accomplished a lot at her tender age.

Although Cindy didn’t appear on the cover of the SI Swim Edition, never say never.

Cindy rocked a wet hair look as she posed on the beach wearing a green string bikini.

Cindy Kimberly stuns in Sports Illustrated Swim Calendar

Her tiny bikini top featured ruffles at the bottom of each side, adding a feminine touch to the look. She rocked matching green bottoms with the top, with tiny strings keeping the fabric in place.

Cindy parted her lips and stared fiercely at the camera as the sun kissed her bronzed skin. She arched her back slightly, showing the lines in her toned obliques. She placed one hand over her head and the other at the ends of her dark hair as she struck a pose.

Her caption read, “hi 🥺🥰 @si_swimsuit @mj_day best surprise to wake up to!!!”

The model was shot in Barbados by photographer Ben Watts, whom she tagged in the Instagram post.

Cindy became an overnight celebrity when Justin Bieber posted her picture on his Instagram in December 2015. Now, she has maintained her status as a top-tier influencer, seemingly reaching new heights each year.

As one of the most sought-after models in the world, it seemed like there was nothing Cindy couldn’t do. With her latest calendar spread, she has continued to give off the impression that she is unstoppable.

Cindy Kimberly’s Sports Illustrated 2022 shoot

When Cindy’s Sports Illustrated shoot dropped, she also gave an interview to the publication. During the interview, Cindy showed that she was more than just a pretty face.

The European stunner shared her passion for art and mental health, revealing that creativity helped with her state of mind.

She also said that she was a fan of photographer Ben Watts, who snapped her for the magazine.

Cindy shared, “I’ve been following Sports Illustrated since I was so young and he [Ben Watts] used to always shoot Barbara Palvin and I was a huge Barbara Palvin fan. So I’ve definitely known of him for a long time. I was very, very excited to shoot with him.”

And at 23 years old, Cindy has a life of new career moves ahead of her.