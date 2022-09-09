Cindy Kimberly in bra and underwear says ‘good morning’

Cindy Kimberly aka Wolfie Cindy wishes the big apple a ‘good morning’ in a black thong and bra. Pic credit: @wolfiecindy/Instagram

Cindy Kimberly, aka Wolfie Cindy, arrived in Manhattan for New York Fashion Week and promptly wished her fans a “good morning” with an underwear share.

The model and influencer posted on her Instagram Story with a positive message for fans.

Cindy went bare-faced in a mirror selfie with her bronzed skin and toned tummy visible.

The gorgeous model was one of many to descend upon the Big Apple for fashion week.

Cindy posed in a hotel bathroom and grabbed her long dark locks with one hand while she held her phone in the other.

Later she posted wearing a sheer dress as she was captured by paparazzi entering a waiting vehicle.

The Sports Illustrated rookie has had a packed year after appearing in the 2022 SI Swim Edition and attending the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.

Cindy Kimberly talks about taking care of her mom

Cindy appeared on Charlotte D’Alessio’s podcast, Good & Evil, where she talked about self doubt and the art of being alone. Cindy discussed her responsibility to take care of her mom and how that impacts her daily life.

She talked about her self-doubt and said, “I think it honestly has to do with the responsibility I have in life. Taking care of my mom. So I feel like I can’t really branch off, experiment with different things.”

The podcast host asked Cindy what she meant, “Take care of her in what way? Like, emotionally?”

Cindy responded, “No, like, I provide for my mom. I take care of my mom fully.”

Cindy revealed that she doesn’t have anything else to fall back on and that her mom depends on her, so she feels pressure to provide for them both.

She previously discussed gratitude for taking care of her mother in an interview with Sports Illustrated.

Cindy Kimberly talks to Sports Illustrated about creativity

Cindy Kimberly regularly expresses herself through modeling, but she also has another artistic side. A quick trip to her Instagram reveals artwork and photography by the Spanish beauty.

Cindy shared with Sports Illustrated, “I’m so lucky to have my job in the creative industry. I genuinely feel very blessed to say that because I know that there are so many creatives working non-creative jobs making time to be creative.”

The self-described introvert discussed what she likes to do during her private time.

She explained, “I’m not the most social person; I’m an introvert, so I feel the most energized when I spend time alone doing the things I like, and everything I like is mostly creative, even cooking, which I love.”