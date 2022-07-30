Cindy Kimberly in black lingerie enjoys ‘rehab’

Cindy Kimberly flaunts her curves while listening to a classic song. Pic credit: @wolfiecindy/Twitter

Cindy Kimberly impressed fans with her captivating beauty in a series of new photos.

The Sports Illustrated model, who is known as Wolfie Cindy on social media, has been booked and busy this summer.

She attended the 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival, after gracing the Sports Illustrated Swim Edition as a rookie.

Cindy shared a couple of selfies, where the gorgeous model displayed her breathtaking beauty. She wore a silk robe in the selfies as she held her phone with acrylic-adorned nails and glossy lips.

She also let fans see her in motion with a black lingerie video taken in a mirror. Cindy praised the song Rehab, which she called “timeless” in the caption.

Cindy wore a one-piece lingerie garment with spaghetti straps and a satin finish. She paired the nighttime attire with sheer-black tights and pivoted her hips.

Cindy Kimberly impresses in lingerie selfies

Cindy’s thick, brown hair was in a side part and fell past her shoulders. She zoomed in on the mirror, with multiple Louis Vuitton boxes in front of the reflection.

Cindy shared the photos with her 7 million Instagram followers, who marveled at her perfect looks.

She wrote in the caption, “rehab is a timeless song.”

Cindy Kimberly debuts in Sports Illustrated 2022 Swim Edition

The model became famous after Justin Bieber was impressed by her beauty and asked fans to figure out who she was.

Ever since, Cindy has enjoyed social media fame and modeling success, thanks to her exotic looks. Cindy showed that dreams can come true after she announced that she always wanted to be a Sports Illustrated model.

Sports Illustrated seemed like a natural fit for the European beauty, and the magazine itself agreed.

Cindy’s debut 2022 Sports Illustrated Swim Edition left the influencer in good company. The magazine featured multiple cover girls, including Kim Kardashian, Ciara, and Maye Musk.

Cindy posed in Rihanna’s native Barbados, where she pranced along on white-sand beaches in front of photographer Ben Watts.

Cindy stated to Sports Illustrated, “Mental health problems can feel very isolating. I know, for a fact, that when I am having an episode, it really feels like it’s just me that’s feeling that way—like I’m either broken or unlike the people around me.”

She took a confident tone and said, “I feel very proud that I’ve gotten this far in my mental health and life in general. I’m proud of myself every day. I’m proud of every single job I’ve ever had—small or big.”

As Cindy’s fame flourishes, she keeps an even head and positive attitude.