Cindy Kimberly in a plunging white bra celebrates 24 hours in Paris

Cindy Kimberly, aka Wolfie Cindy, spent 24 hours in Paris and documented her luxurious experience.

The model was on hand for the YSL show during Paris Fashion Week. Although she didn’t walk in the show, she did pose at Place du Trocadero, where a YSL sign stood for photo opportunities in front of the beautiful Eiffel Tower.

A few weeks ago, Cindy appeared in Manhattan for New York Fashion Week and closed a Maison Palais show in a sheer dress.

As reported by Monsters and Critics, Cindy was one of the well-known names, like Hailey Bieber, Kate Moss, and Zoë Kravitz, who attended the show. The ladies saw creative director Anthony Vaccarello’s designs for the French fashion brand.

The artistic Cindy shared photos from her glamorous day, including her chic French hotel room, a bottle of champagne, and a cigarette on the bed.

Cindy also treated her 7 million Instagram followers to a look at some decadent French chocolate she photographed before enjoying.

Cindy Kimberly treats fans to behind-the-scenes look at Paris

A swipe right revealed some of the decadent desserts for which France is known. To say the dishes looked mouthwatering was an understatement.

Another photo featured Cindy in selfie mode as she lounged on a bed in a white lacy bra. Her long dark locks were half-up, half-down, with bangs falling to frame her face. She pouted her over-lined lips and angled her head to the side in the intimate share.

Cindy shared two Instagram posts with her loyal fans, with the second featuring more of her black ensemble. Cindy looked chic in all-black as she channeled the Parisian look, complete with bold lips and a cigarette.

She wore a black blazer with a plunging neckline and no top underneath. She sat on a hotel bed with a cigarette in her mouth as she lit it and posed for a stylish shot.

Cindy Kimberly shows her stylish black ensemble at YSL

She posed in a black-and-white photo from the rear of a car in traffic with her head tilted back against the car set.

Another picture showed Cindy posing with something like a cigarette, but it looked like a piece of food, possibly a French fry.

Cindy rocked shimmery brown eye shadow, which perfectly complemented her bright red lips. Her long dark hair was in loose waves and fell past her shoulders.

The final photo featured Cindy at Place du Trocadero with the YSL sign on one side and the Eiffel Tower on the other with the model in the middle.